Rape is normalised within the patriarchal ‘norms’ of Hindu society: IIT Patna professor Dr Priyanka Tripathi’s another research paper storms new controversy

This paper, which used Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen (1994) and Article 15 of Anubhav Sinha, who is another member of the leftist cabal, did not even hesitate to address the sensitive topic of rape with its distorted caste perspective.

Rukma Rathore
Another research paper by IIT Patna's Dr. Priyanka Tripathi sparks fresh indignation.
She has a history of publishing anti-Hindu research papers.(Director, IIT Patna/Facebook)

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Patna’s English Professor Dr. Priyanka Tripathi, who was recently called out for abusing the Hindu faith and fundamentals to push her agenda has again drawn attention with another of her provocative research paper, “Gendered and Casteist Body: Cast(e)ing and Castigating the Female Body in select Bollywood Films,” which was also written by Bidisha Pal and Partha Bhattacharjee.

Tripathi has persisted in her reference to malevolent anti-Hindu individuals to substantiate her dubious argument in this piece as well, citing Hinduphobic Suraj Yengde, who is notorious for his connections to Khalistani elements.

The trio further denigrated the Hindu society by invoking a similar figure, Meena Kandasamy, quoting, “For a man, the woman is the Dalit of the house (qt. in Zecchini 62). Women are frequently viewed as the vulnerable gender, regardless of caste, class, and status. Patriarchy confines women within a limited gendered framework that compels them into an objectified mode of existence,” and argued that womanhood is essentially linked to “Dalithood.”

This paper, which used Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen (1994) and Article 15 of Anubhav Sinha, who is another member of the leftist cabal, did not even hesitate to address the sensitive topic of rape with its distorted caste perspective.

The writers not only blatantly neglected the substantial efforts made to advance the Dalit community in India, including through reservations but even drew astounding parallels between their situation and the apartheid in South Africa.

“Apartheid was a resultant condition of racial segregation and economic and political discrimination against non-white citizens of South Africa. Dalits in India are also victims of the politics of segregation. There is hidden apartheid within mainstream Indian society which precipitates that very idea of segregation. This is nothing but a kind of physical apartheid which owes its origin to the hierarchical ladder of the caste system. However, Dalit women face separate identity politics and existential crises due to their reduction as ‘impure’ bodies,” they insisted.

The authors, however, swiftly arrived at their real objective which was to denounce Hinduism and they did this with great audacity by declaring that rape is a regular phenomenon in the patriarchal Hindu society. “The act of rape is normalised within the patriarchal ‘norms’ of Hindu society and is associated with the inevitable outcome of staunch orthodoxy. Jean Chapman (2014) argues that Brahmanical Hinduism normalises subtleties of misogynistic activities and this leads him into saying that rape is not random. It is structured,” the paper alleged.

“The spectacle of cinema depicts a sustained form of Savarna patriarchy in the act of public rape,” it shockingly read while referring to Bandit Queen, while further vilifying the upper caste community.

Interestingly, the obnoxious claims presented in the paper seemingly do not require any empirical data or facts and those who concoct such theories under the guise of research apparently do not encounter any repercussions either.

Dr Priyanka Tripathi has a contentious history

OpIndia previously disclosed how Tripathi has repeatedly belittled the Hindu religion or misused it to promote her sinister agenda throughout the years, ranging from making offensive associations between Shakti and lesbianism to charging that women are viewed as inferior to men in Hinduism while simultaneously criticising the “Hindu patriarchal society” to validate her deranged viewpoints.

Moreover, she has been discovered to have strong connections with the United Kingdom’s publishing company “Taylor & Francis,” which has relentlessly criticised India, Hindutva, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and has even gone so far as to make a mockery of Indian democracy.

Tripathi’s ideology, work and ties are deeply rooted in Hindumisia and such a person has been given the important role of teaching the Indian top minds in a distinguished institution of the country. The significantly more alarming issue is that there are numerous others in educational establishments whose minds have been tainted by Hindu animosity.

It is unnecessary to even mention what they must be instilling in the future generations in the name of education as well as the degree of bias they exhibit towards their students based on caste or religion. Furthermore, their objective is not to elevate the issues of genuinely downtrodden communities but rather to exploit them as a prop to attack Hindus and propagate their narrative.

Thus, this is clearly not the first instance in which the Hindu religion has been ridiculed, derided and misused for personal agendas within academia nor will it be the last. Tripathi and others like her represent the decay prevalent in the Indian education system and they will continue to proliferate in the absence of stringent measures for rectification or course correction, both by the institutions and the government, but even more so by the community whose faith is transformed into a joke or a punching bag by these individuals.

