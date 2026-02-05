A fresh controversy has erupted after WikiLeaks shared a long post on X on Wednesday, 4th February, highlighting previously released emails that expose the connection between the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and The New York Times.

The email is discussing the possibility of “outing” Arthur Ochs ‘Pinch’ Sulzberger Jr., the former publisher of The New York Times. The post has once again brought attention to Epstein’s behind-the-scenes connections with powerful media companies and the tone in which he spoke about influence, leverage, and elite institutions.

In its post, WikiLeaks cited an email trail that took place about a month before Sulzberger abruptly stepped down as publisher of The New York Times in December 2017. His retirement became official two weeks later.

Emails that sparked the debate

According to the details highlighted by WikiLeaks, one month before Sulzberger’s retirement, Epstein wrote to attorney Brad Karp asking, “How about Sulzberger? Would that be funny?” Karp reportedly responded, “That would be pretty ironic and give whole new meaning to his nickname ‘pinch’.” The exchange appeared to suggest that Epstein was considering publicly exposing Sulzberger in some way.

The following day, Epstein had a conversation with journalist Michael Wolff about a potential sex scandal that, in their words, could mean “the end of the establishment as we know it.” Epstein asked, “If Bannon outed Charlie and Pinch Sulzberger, then what?” Wolff replied, “The end of the establishment as we know it.” Epstein responded, “That’s the way I see it. ‘Pinch’ = sulz your silver bullet.”

The discussion referenced Charlie Rose, the veteran television journalist who was fired from CBS just three weeks later following allegations of sexual misconduct. While the emails do not prove coordination or direct involvement in subsequent events, they reveal how Epstein privately framed scandals involving powerful media figures as tools capable of shaking the elite establishment.

In another exchange dated 11th December 2017, Wolff wrote to Epstein about “Big names on the horizon” for potential sexual abuse scandals and mentioned Arthur Sulzberger as his “favourite.” Epstein replied in a casual tone, “You and I are old news? :)”

On 13th December 2017, The New York Times officially announced that 66-year-old Sulzberger would retire as publisher. His departure took effect two weeks later. The day after the announcement, Epstein emailed Landon Thomas Jr., then a journalist at the Times, writing, “Sulzberger – told you.” When Thomas asked for proof of what was driving the retirement, Epstein responded with a single word: “Wait.”

Epstein’s relationship with the Sulzberger family reportedly dated back to the 1970s, when he spent time at the family’s country estate. This detail was mentioned in a draft profile written by Landon Thomas Jr. for New York Magazine in 2015, though the profile was never published.

The New York Times has also downplayed the significance of the latest document release, stating that the materials “reveal a bygone elite” and are “steeped in a clubby world that is all but gone.” This has raised questions about whether Arthur Ochs “Pinch” Sulzberger Jr. had any direct connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Today, the paper is led by A.G. Sulzberger, son of “Pinch” Sulzberger and the fifth generation of the family to run the newspaper since it was acquired in 1896. While there is no direct evidence showing that Epstein’s conversations resulted in action against Sulzberger, the tone of the emails has fueled speculation.

Who is Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr.

Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., born on 22nd September 1951, is an American journalist and longtime leader of The New York Times. He served as publisher of the newspaper from 1992 to 2018 and as chairman of The New York Times Company from 1997 to 2020. In December 2017, he announced that he would step aside as publisher, appointing his son, A.G. Sulzberger, to lead the company beginning 1st January, 2018.

Born in Mount Kisco, New York, Sulzberger is the son of Arthur Ochs “Punch” Sulzberger Sr. and the grandson of Arthur Hays Sulzberger. He is also the great-grandson of Adolph Ochs, who purchased The New York Times in 1896 and transformed it into a leading national newspaper. Sulzberger grew up in New York and graduated from the Browning School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Tufts University in 1974.

He began his journalism career as a reporter for the Raleigh Times in North Carolina and later worked as a London correspondent for the Associated Press. In 1978, he joined The New York Times as a correspondent in the Washington bureau and later held positions including metro reporter and assistant metro editor. He also completed Harvard Business School’s program for management development in 1985.

Throughout the 1980s, Sulzberger held key business and editorial roles within the company, including assistant publisher and deputy publisher. During his tenure, he oversaw major modernisation projects, including automated colour printing facilities and expanded distribution systems. When he became publisher in 1992 and chairman in 1997, he led the Times into the digital era while navigating the changing media landscape.

Background: The Epstein Files

The renewed focus on Epstein’s emails comes amid the broader release of investigative material under what is known as the Epstein Files. In December last year, the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) released millions of pages of documents following months of political pressure and a legal deadline established by Congress through the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

On 30th January, the DoJ released a massive cache of materials, over 3 million pages of investigative records, more than 2,000 videos, and around 180,000 images. The documents included interviews with victims of sex crimes and numerous email correspondences involving Epstein and various prominent individuals. Reports indicated that several high-profile names appeared in the materials, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and US former President George HW Bush. The newly released files have reignited public scrutiny over Epstein’s connections with influential personalities across politics, business, and media.