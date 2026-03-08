The Modi government is not in favour of imposing a blanket ban on social media for children. Instead, it is considering a more nuanced and graded approach that would introduce different levels of restrictions for users below the age of 18.

According to a report by the Indian Express, policymakers are planning to impose a framework that would classify children into different age groups and impose different restrictions on social media sites accordingly.

“There will be a certain set of restrictions for those in the 8-12 years age bracket, another set for 12-16 year olds, and different measures for those aged 16-18 years,” said a senior government functionary.

According to reports, the government may impose a new law to regulate social media sites used by children. This law may be introduced during the monsoon session of Parliament. This proposal is still under consideration within the government circles, and discussions may take place with all the stakeholders before the framework is prepared accordingly.

Sources said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has already considered what can be done on the issue during internal meetings. Some of the measures that the government may adopt include restricting children’s access to social media during specific hours of the day or limiting the period that children can stay on social media.

According to one of the officials, the government is planning to adopt a policy that is similar to that of some other countries that restrict children’s access to social media during specific hours of the day. “Like how China has placed a strict one-hour period per day for children to access online gaming services… of course, all this will be linked to platforms also being required to gather parental consent,” said the official.

However, the government is keen to spark a discussion among the public on the issue before making any decisions on the same. The government’s major concern is to ensure that children’s security is guaranteed.

“We are in favour of restrictions, but not a ban,” said the government official.

The move comes at a time when several states and countries around the world are debating stricter controls on children’s access to social media.

Research studies highlight risks of social media for children

The growing debate over restricting social media for children is also supported by several academic studies and research papers that highlight its potential risks.

One such study published by researchers from Gujarat University titled “Studies on Social Media and Its Impact on Youth: Exploring Real-World Consequences” concluded that social media can have a significant negative impact on young people’s mental health and behaviour.

According to this research, excessive social media usage has been found to be linked to various mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and social isolation among young people using these social media sites. Other factors such as cyberbullying, addiction, sleep disorders, and negative body images have also been highlighted in this study as issues faced by teenagers using social media.

Researchers have found that social media sites are filled with carefully selected images and content, and this could create a sense of aspiration among young people using these sites. When young people constantly compare their lives with these images, they may end up feeling disappointed and dissatisfied with their own lives.

The study also found that many young people feel constant pressure to remain active on social media. This pressure, combined with the fear of missing out (often referred to as FOMO), can negatively affect their emotional well-being.

Another research paper published in the National Library of Medicine in the United States, titled, “The Use of Social Media in Children and Adolescents: Scoping Review on the Potential Risks” examined the potential risks of social media use among children and adolescents.

The findings of the research indicated that while social media may sometimes provide benefits like communication and information sharing, overuse or uncontrolled use may sometimes pose a risk to the mental and physical health of the user.

According to the findings of the research, overuse of social media has been linked to depression, anxiety, and addiction among young people. It has also been linked to unhealthy eating habits because of the exposure to junk foods that are advertised on social media.

The researchers also pointed out that children who spend more time on social media often develop unhealthy lifestyles that may lead to obesity.

In addition to the mental and physical health problems that may arise from social media use among children, the research identified several risks that children face while using social media. These risks include cyberbullying, online grooming, exposure to pornography, and exposure to inappropriate or harmful content.

The research also noted that overuse of social media may sometimes lead to physical problems like eye strain, headaches, and sleep problems. For many teenagers, social media may sometimes interfere with sleep because of the late hours spent on social media. This may then impact their physical and mental health negatively.

Researchers stressed the need for greater awareness among parents, healthcare professionals, and policymakers about these risks. They also recommended educating families about responsible internet usage and encouraging more face-to-face communication among young people.

Overall, the findings of these studies suggest that stronger regulations and guidance may be necessary to protect children from the harmful effects of uncontrolled social media use.

Australia becomes the first country to ban social media for children

Globally, several governments have already begun taking strong action to regulate children’s access to social media. Australia has emerged as the first nation in the world to impose a social media ban on children below the age of 16.

Under a landmark law that came into effect on 10th December last year, major social media platforms were required to block users below the age of 16 from creating accounts or accessing their services.

Today, we have officially banned social media accounts for under 16s. pic.twitter.com/9Ap5mZfNoq — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 9, 2025

Companies that fail to comply with this law will be liable to pay a penalty of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars.

This ban includes a number of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, and Kick.

Children below 16 are not allowed to create accounts on these social media platforms, and their existing accounts have also been deactivated.

Australia's social media ban for under-16s takes effect today, blocking access to platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X to protect teen mental health. First country to do so. — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 10, 2025

This ban has been imposed by the Australian government after expressing concerns over social media platforms, as they encourage users to spend more time online. Officials said these platforms frequently expose children to content that could negatively affect their mental health and overall well-being.

A study conducted by the Australian government in 2025 revealed that “96% of children aged between 10 and 15 years old were already using social media.” The study also revealed that “seven out of ten of these children had already been exposed to harmful online content.”

The harmful online content included “violent or misogynistic material, as well as posts glorifying eating disorders or self-harm.”

The study also revealed that “one in seven children had been subject to grooming behaviour by adults or older individuals online, while more than half of the children had been the victims of cyberbullying.”

To enforce the ban, the Australian government has put the responsibility on the shoulders of the social media companies instead of the children or the parents. “To enforce the ban, social media companies would be required to take ‘reasonable steps’ to ensure that minors cannot access their sites.”

Several countries are considering similar bans

Following Australia’s move, many other countries have started discussing similar measures to regulate social media access for children.

Denmark is reportedly preparing to introduce a ban on social media for children under the age of 15. The proposed legislation could be implemented by mid-2026, and the government has already secured support from both coalition and opposition parties.

France has also taken steps toward similar regulation. Lawmakers in the country’s lower house passed a bill in January that would ban social media for children under 15. French President Emmanuel Macron has supported the proposal as a way to address excessive screen time among young people.

In Germany, a proposal has been introduced to ban social media use for children below the age of 16. However, discussions are still ongoing within the country’s coalition government, and some political leaders remain cautious about introducing a complete ban.

Greece is also reportedly preparing to announce restrictions on social media use for children under 15, although no formal legislation has been introduced yet.

In Asia, Indonesia has announced plans to ban children under 16 from accessing major online platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox.

Indonesia is banning almost all social media for kids under 16, claiming it's addictive and harmful for children.



This includes YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Roblox, X, TikTok and more. pic.twitter.com/wjcFImU1hW — Pubity (@pubity) March 6, 2026

Malaysia has also indicated that it plans to implement a similar ban on social media usage for children under 16 within the next year.

Meanwhile, Slovenia is drafting legislation that would restrict children under 15 from accessing popular social media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

Spain has also announced plans to introduce a ban for users under 16, although the proposal still requires parliamentary approval before it can become law.

Spain plans to ban access to social media for children under the age of 16, joining France and Australia in attempting to curb the potentially harmful impact of online content on young people. https://t.co/6ECTZTdWxG pic.twitter.com/0uajmHs5D1 — Financial Times (@FT) February 3, 2026

The United Kingdom is also studying the possibility of introducing similar restrictions. Officials have said the government will first consult parents, young people, and civil society organisations before making a final decision.

The debate around social media restrictions for children is increasingly gaining momentum not just in India but across the world. Experts believe that regulating children’s access to digital platforms may now be the need of the hour, given the rapid rise in screen time among young users.

Many psychologists and education experts have warned that excessive use of social media can significantly affect children’s attention span and concentration levels. With constant exposure to short videos, notifications, and rapidly changing content, children may find it difficult to focus on long-form learning activities such as reading, studying, or even classroom discussions.