Tarun Kumar, a 26-year-old Dalit youth, was beaten to death on 4th March after a fight over an unintentional spill of coloured water from a balloon. The Holi festivities took a grim turn for the Hindu inhabitants of the JJ Colony in southwest Delhi when a violent mob of Muslims assaulted him, even after the issue was settled after the family issued an apology.

The brutal crime, which should have elicited widespread condemnation and outrage from everyone, instead provided yet another opportunity for the Islamo-leftist cabal to distort the truth in support of the assailants by fabricating a false narrative and attacking the victim. The Islamists started a campaign asserting that the incident was not instigated by a sheer intention to take an innocent life but rather by allegations of molestation involving a Muslim woman.

A video featuring a woman crying victimhood soon began to circulate on social media and was promptly used by these elements to assert that her statement was the true reason behind the incident. A user posted the footage and wrote that the dispute “started with a 20-year-old named Prince throwing dirty water balloons at a Muslim lady. She called him out. Drunk men then misbehaved with her, which triggered the chain of events.”

The Uttam Nagar case didn't start with a murder. It started with a 20 y/o named Prince throwing dirty water balloons at a Muslim lady. She called him out. Drunk men then misbehaved with her. That misbehavior is what triggered the chain of… pic.twitter.com/aF37gxkUAO — زماں (@Delhiite_) March 8, 2026

The person subsequently attempted to argue that “removing her victimhood to create a more favourable narrative is disingenuous” while insisting that Muslims should introduce their perspective more promptly as “delayed truth always loses to instant propaganda.”

However, contrary to the statement, the cheerleaders of the jihadists were quick to respond after what seemed like a unified instruction to cast the Hindus as villains and justify the act, effectively whitewashing the deadly assault by perpetuating the bogus allegations online without any evidence. The unwavering commitment to the maintenance of falsehoods only to excuse the crimes of their co-religionists is not only concerning but also noteworthy.

The video was also uploaded by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Dr Shoaib Jamai, who announced that the woman’s words represented the absolute truth. He also dragged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), remarking that they aimed to vitiate the atmosphere. The woman was designated as the “victim” while the violence was characterised as “self-defence.”

“The Delhi government should do justice to all sides. One-sided action for the sake of vote banks is not right. AIMIM Party has already condemned the unfortunate incident of the murder of Tarun,” he added performatively to not be perceived as a polarising figure.

दिल्ली के Uttam Nagar मामले में मीडिया और संघ के लोग एकतरफा नॉरेटिव दिखाकर माहौल खराब करना चाहते हैं, सच्चाई क्या है, दूसरे पक्ष की मुस्लिम लड़की ने खुद सामने आ कर बताया.मामला छेड़खानी से शुरू हुआ था. वीडियो पूरा देखिये और ज्यादा से ज्यादा शेयर कीजिए. सवाल यह है कि पीड़ित कौन… pic.twitter.com/NQbxLFXpTD — Dr. Shoaib Jamai (@shoaibJamei) March 8, 2026

There appeared to be some inconsistencies in the script as another account declared the deceased to be a molester who forcefully played Holi with a Muslim woman. “Out of anger, both families had fought with each other. Both sides got injured. The main molester passed away. That Hindu family burned the house of the Muslim family. Is this justice?” she asked.

A hindu man Tarun molested his neighbour's Muslim girl by playing Holi forcefully. Out of anger both the family had faught with each other. Both the side got injured. Main molester passed away.

That Hindu family burned the house of Mus family,is this… https://t.co/qjEqVrP7HQ — Adv Alvi (@Umma_sayed1) March 7, 2026

This radical individual sought to draw the world’s attention to India to highlight the “atrocities” committed against minorities. However, the lie was debunked by the Community Notes, which read, “There is no evidence that Tarun molested anyone. He was not even in the area and was returning to his home when he found out Muslims were attacking his family.”

This unfounded charge was also put forth by another member of this extremist faction, who first locked her account and then deleted it after being called out by netizens for peddling disinformation.

Sultaan also labelled Tarun as a molester to advance the fabrications to hold him responsible for his brutal killing and to rationalise the actions of his religious brethren.

“Journalist” Meer Faisal adopted an alternative approach to sanitise the murder by stating that Tarun had not apologised, adding that the “tensions between the two families had been escalating for some time.” He then “quoted” locals to contend that the latter had returned from the gym with his companions to unleash an attack on the Muslims, however, suffered a blow to the head and collapsed instantly.

Meer insisted that “several individuals from the Muslim family side were seriously injured during the confrontation. A 13-year-old boy is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and remains in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), while at least one or two others reportedly sustained broken ribs.”

The narrative circulating online regarding Tarun’s death is incomplete and misleading. Contrary to some claims, no apology was issued from his side. While the immediate trigger for the dispute is said to have been an argument over a balloon, locals state that tensions between the… pic.twitter.com/THeQxgIJPj — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal001) March 8, 2026

However, Meer shortly unveiled his real colours after feigning condemnation for the occurrence by shifting the focus and accusing “Hindutva,” the preferred scapegoat for this wicked faction, of plundering and setting fire to the accused’s house, alongside promoting communal discord. He essentially implied that Tarun was not without fault, but rather an instigator who caused his own demise, and Hindus wanted to exploit the instance to attack Muslims.

Swara Bhasker, infamous for her ability to amplify trivial matters into major controversies to criticise Hindus, blamed the death on “brittle social relations” and “violence lurking just below the surface of our daily interactions,” instead of outlining the fanatic mindset of the culprits. However, such “impartial analysis” is solely reserved for Hindus and not her ideological allies.

Moreover, it takes little for these persons to remove their “secular” mask to expose their true selves, and consequently, she also aligned herself with the “anti-Hindutva” agenda. “Tarun’s murder is being used by the Hindutva brigade to justify their fantasy of teaching Muslims a lesson, fear monger and to call for encounters and celebrate bulldozer justice – unsurprisingly, how scavengers will swoop down to feed off a dead body. Depressing and shameful all around,” she charged.

The death of #TarunKhatik after a brawl on a festive day is a HORRIBLE & unjustified shameful incident . It’s an awful mirror showing how brittle social relations have become in India between citizens, how violence lurks just below the surface of our daily interactions. The fact… — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 8, 2026

Hindus demanding justice are termed as “scavengers” by the flop actor, while those who preyed upon a vulnerable man and took his life are considered a result of fragile social connections and an aggressive society. This is a disgraceful mockery of the victim, his family, and their deep anguish.

Background of the matter

An 11-year-old girl was playing Holi on her rooftop when she tossed a water balloon at her father below. A woman from a nearby Muslim home was splashed with water as it fell on the road, sparking a fight between the two households. The Hindu family’s apology initially put an end to the matter, which intensified later that evening.

Tarun was riding home on his bike after celebrating Holi when he was pulled over by a group of 40-50 Muslims and severely assaulted with iron rods, bricks, stones and other objects. Afterwards, 7 people were apprehended and identified as: brothers 49-year-old Umardeen and 36-year-old duo Jummadeen and Kamruddeen, while 25-year-old Muzaffar, 18-year-old Tahir and a 17-year-old boy are their relatives. They live in the nearby Uttar Nagar.

A resident of the locality unveiled, “It was nothing. It was just a small balloon. The balloon did not even touch the woman. It hit the ground, and only a splash of water touched her. She was around 45 years old. She abused the family. The family said it was a mistake and asked her to forgive the children. But they did not listen. Instead, they called their people.”

The person further mentioned, “At least 40 to 50 people came. They beat everyone in the house, including Tarun’s father, his uncle and even his mother. They entered the house and broke things. They tore his mother’s clothes and even her blouse. She was lying unconscious. They destroyed everything. They planned to kill Tarun. He had come home late and was not present earlier, so he did not know anything about the incident.”

“Later, when Tarun arrived, he had not even parked his bike when they started beating him. Everyone started beating him, men, women and even girls. Whoever had whatever in their hands started attacking him. They kept beating him until he died,” the neighbour expressed.

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been added to the case, which already consisted of sections 103(1) (murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Furthermore, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a demolition drive and removed illegal portions of a property connected to the accused, citing encroachments over drains that could impede water flow during the monsoon.

No bleeding hearts for the Hindus

India is a unique nation where Muslims are perpetually seen as victims and Hindus are invariably accused, irrespective of the facts of the incident. The jihadis will take any opportunity, from Muslim-majority areas to water balloons, to fulfil their bloodlust, as their advocates will downplay their grave violations without a second thought.

The Islamo-leftists jump on the anti-Hindu bandwagon not just over minor issues but also by disseminating bogus information to malign them, as demonstrated in various cases, including the attacks on churches and pushing Muslims to chant “Jai Shri Ram.” However, their primary strategy is to either gloss over the crimes committed by their beloved community or to find a way to target Hindus for merely requesting action against the offenders.

The tall statements of neutrality and impartiality clearly serve only to marginalise Hindus when the other community remains unencumbered by such pressures and does not even hesitate to take a life in reaction to a water balloon during Holi. This is the ugly truth of secularism forced upon the majority community, which continues to suffer to preserve the warped “idea of India.”