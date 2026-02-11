The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh presented its 10th budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 during the legislative assembly session on 11th February (Wednesday). The budget represented the largest allocation by the government so far, with a focus on women, youth and farmers.

It exceeds ₹9.21 lakh crore (9,12,696 crore), reflecting a 12.9 per cent increase compared to the previous budget. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna remarked that there has been a spike in per capita income.

Khanna talked about sectoral allocations and emphasised that the state’s development plan continues to prioritise health and education. “The allocations for education and health are 12.4 and six per cent of the total budget, respectively. Furthermore, the amount allocated for agriculture and allied services is nine per cent of the total budget,” he declared. It demonstrated the government’s steady commitment to infrastructure improvement, rural and capital investment, alongside agricultural expansion. The minister also pointed out their significance in boosting economic growth.

According to him, the leadership remains entirely devoted to debt control and fiscal management. The fiscal deficit limit for the fiscal year 2026–2027 has been fixed at 3% in compliance with the 16th Central Finance Commission’s recommendations. The centre has accepted the limit, which will continue to be in force until 2030-31.

Skill development and job generation

Khanna maintained that the development of human capital, especially among young people, will be a major factor in the state’s long-term progress in addition to infrastructure. He added that individuals who possess technical skills or trade knowledge are less likely to experience unemployment, and hence, the government will give preference to the implementation of extensive training along with skill-building programs in mission mode that are focused on creating jobs.

Together with formal education, efforts will be undertaken to improve skill sets in youth. The minister guaranteed that additional skill development centres would be opened around the state and that the capacity of the current centres would be increased. The plan would encourage private sector participation by launching skill development and job placement centres throughout various districts using the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The facilities specifically designed for women will be built to promote their involvement in the workforce.

The government aims to create employment opportunities for 10 lakh youngsters in the state. According to Khanna, agreements have been reached to establish 200 defence firms through the Defence Industrial Corridor initiative, which would require a proposed investment of ₹35,280 crore and create an estimated 53,263 direct jobs.

From farmers to females and students: A people’s budget

The minister highlighted that ₹10,888 crore is for agricultural schemes. The UP-AGREES (Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening) scheme, which is funded by the World Bank will launch an agri-export hub to expand farmer incomes and agricultural exports. The government also wants to facilitate business operations by supporting industries with streamlined licensing and registration procedures under the Jan Vishwas reform framework.

UP govt is also putting greater attention on renewable energy sources, and ₹637 crore have been set aside for farmers to convert their diesel pump sets to solar pump sets, while ₹1500 crore is for the PM Kusum (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan) Yojana.

A substantial portion of ₹25,500 crore allotted for rural development will go to the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and Viksit Bharat GRAM G (Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission) drive. ₹26,514 crore is for urban development

Notably, an estimated ₹18,620 crore is recommended for programs pertaining to the development of women and children which is an 11% jump from 2025-26. ₹37,956 crore is given for medical, health and family welfare.

₹14,997 crore has been put for medical education. ₹1,023 crore is tabled to create 14 new medical colleges. ₹130 crore has been reserved for the provision of free treatment for incurable diseases, and ₹315 crore has been set aside for the Cancer Institute in Lucknow.

₹65,926 crore has been devoted to the energy sector with major sums assigned to renewable and other energy sources as well as irrigation and flood control. Moreover, around ₹2,867 crore has been designated for Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy), ₹8,000 crore for the National Rural Health Mission and ₹2,000 crore for the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Scheme.

Focus on MSMEs, infrastructure and more

An amount of ₹3,822 crore has been dedicated to micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs). The government also launched a credit card program specifically designed for women to offer interest-free loans for small business ventures for their financial independence.

Khanna conveyed that ₹2,059 crore has been made available for electronics and IT projects. On the other hand, a sum of ₹225 crore is for the UP AI (Uttar Pradesh Artificial Intelligence) campaign. A Digital Entrepreneurship Scheme will be created by the state to encourage innovation, new ventures and technology-based enterprises.

₹27,103 crore will be given to industrial and infrastructure development. ₹34,468 crore has been earmarked for the building, enlargement and upkeep of roads and bridges. The declaration of the high-speed rail lines between Varanasi and Siliguri and Delhi and Varanasi was warmly received by the state.

The development of important historical sites like Sarnath and Hastinapur is also endorsed by the budget. There are also plans for 10,000 tour guides to receive vocational training, dorms for female students and trauma units in district hospitals.

Labour shelters for migrant workers, accident benefits for unorganised workers registered with e-Shram, mobile health vans for construction workers and the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Employment Mission to enhance employment prospects both domestically and abroad found space in the budget.

Furthermore, the projected budget is ₹1,243 crore for residential buildings and ₹1,374 crore for non-residential police buildings. Khanna likewise announced that the financial assistance for the weddings of girls is going to be raised from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. Furthermore, tablets and smartphones are being distributed under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana costing ₹2,374 crore. Additionally, new initiatives worth ₹43,000 crore have been introduced.

The minister highlights Uttar Pradesh’s achievements

The cabinet minister also outlined the accomplishments of the government and mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is seeing a dramatic surge in investment and leads the nation in agricultural output. He informed, “The state government successfully hosted the fourth Global Investors Summit in February 2024. So far, MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) valued at around 50 lakh crore have been executed, which are anticipated to generate approximately 1 crore jobs.”

“The state has witnessed all-round development during the previous and current tenures of our government, including strengthening law and order, expanding infrastructure, industrial investment, employment generation, women’s empowerment, youth skill development, farmer prosperity and poverty alleviation,” he further highlighted.

Lucknow | While presenting the State Budget 2026-27, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna says, "The state has witnessed all-round development during the previous and current tenures of our government, including strengthening law and order, expanding infrastructure,…

“The state’s GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) for 2024-2025 (quick estimates) is estimated at ₹30.25 lakh crore, reflecting a 13.4 per cent increase over the previous year. The state’s per capita income is estimated at ₹1,09,844, which is more than double the per capita income of ₹54,564 in 2016-2017. Per capita income is projected to reach ₹120,000 in 2025-2026. We have succeeded in lifting approximately 60 million people out of multidimensional poverty in the state. The unemployment rate has fallen to 2.24 per cent,” Khanna stated.

Khanna outlined that the government has made record sugarcane payments worth over ₹3,04,321 crore, which is ₹90,802 crore more than the entire amount made during the preceding 22 years. The price of sugarcane shot up by ₹30 per quintal for the crushing season of 2025-2026, granting farmers an extra ₹3,000 crore. He mentioned that farmers were paid ₹2,512 crore for wheat during the 2025-26 rabi marketing year, while above ₹9,710 crore was spent on paddy purchases and ₹595 crore was given for buying millets in the 2025-26 kharif season.

“Only those who immerse themselves in toil can sparkle like stars in the heavens,” the minister expressed while lauding the government and triggered a rousing applause. The budget is centred on infrastructure development, but it also seeks at elevating expenditure in social welfare programs to foster prosperity for all sections of society.

The budget came after the publication of Uttar Pradesh’s first economic survey. It revealed that the state’s economy has more than doubled in the last eight years from ₹13.30 lakh crore in 2016-17 to over ₹30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25. Khanna illustrated Uttar Pradesh’s fast-growing economic trajectory by assuring that it is expected to reach ₹36 lakh crore in the current fiscal year.