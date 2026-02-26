Thursday, February 26, 2026
Uttar Pradesh: Bulandshahr police book Village Head Moin and 63 others for attacking Dalit Hindus during Kuaan Poojan and Jagran over DJ music, 12 arrested – Read what FIR says

The dispute began over DJ music during namaz, following which members of the Muslim community returned with sticks and attacked Dalit Hindus. Twelve accused have been arrested, and raids are underway to apprehend others named in the FIR.

Anurag
Muslims attack Dalit Hindus during Kuaan Poojan in Bulandshahr village
Muslim men attacked Dalit Hindus during Kuaan Poojan in Bulandshahr after a DJ dispute (Image: SS from viral videos)

On 24th February, Bulandshahr police arrested 12 individuals from the Muslim community for attacking Dalit Hindus during a Kuaan Poojan and Devi Jagran programme. According to media reports, members of the Muslim community attacked Dalit Hindus over DJ music during the programme.

A case has been registered on the complaint of one of the victims, Akash Kumar, against 64 individuals, including 15 named and 50 unnamed persons, under the BNS and the SC/ST Act. The incident took place on the night of 23rd February. OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the matter.

How the dispute escalated

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday evening when a Kuaan Poojan ceremony was being held at the residence of Akash Kumar, a member of the Dalit community. A Devi Jagran was also scheduled later that night. Family members and relatives were dancing to music played on a DJ system.

During the programme, members of the Muslim community objected to the music, claiming it was the time of namaz, and asked that the DJ be switched off. The complainant’s side complied and stopped the music.

However, after the namaz concluded, the DJ was restarted. It was then that the dispute flared up. Both sides got into a heated argument, leading to physical assault on Dalit Hindus. Videos of the altercation went viral on social media.

Allegations of house trespass and caste abuse

In his complaint, Akash said that dozens of Muslim men entered his house, assaulted those present, and used caste based slurs. Furthermore, Akash accused the attackers of misbehaving with women present in the house during the incident.

Media reports suggest that bricks were thrown, resulting in one youth getting injured and one woman being hit in the eye.

Police officials told the media that the situation is under control. SP City Shankar Prasad said that adequate police force has been deployed in the village. Station House Officer, SHO, Neeraj Kumar Malik confirmed that a case has been registered and legal action is underway.

What the FIR says

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Akash Kumar under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, BNS, and Sections 3(1)(s) and 3(1)(w) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Prevention of Atrocities Act, SC ST Act, against Gram Pradhan Moin, Matlub, Adil, Akram, Qasim, Firoz, Babar, Shamshad, Salman, Adil son of Jamal, Fardeen, Arbaz, Asif, Gulfam and about fifty unidentified persons.

Source: UP police

In his written complaint, Akash stated that a Kuaan Poojan and Jagran programme was being held at his residence where DJ music was being played. Members of the Muslim community first got the DJ switched off during namaz and, after it resumed, returned with lathis and sticks, and assaulted those present.

Source: UP police

He further stated in his complaint that casteist abuses were used, including threats directed at members of the SC community. He added that the entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone video showing women being assaulted.

Police action and arrests

Twelve accused have been arrested so far. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining accused. Senior officers are monitoring the situation. Officials have said that strict action will be taken against anyone found disturbing law and order.

Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
Anurag is a Chief Sub Editor at OpIndia with over twenty one years of professional experience, including more than five years in journalism. He is known for deep dive, research driven reporting on national security, terrorism cases, judiciary and governance, backed by RTIs, court records and on-ground evidence. He also writes hard hitting op-eds that challenge distorted narratives. Beyond investigations, he explores history, fiction and visual storytelling. Email: [email protected]

