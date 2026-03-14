Why has Bihar’s Saran case turned into a ‘Rajput vs Paswan’ flashpoint? Here’s what has unfolded so far in the gang rape and killing of a minor who was thrown into a well

A case of the gang rape and murder of a Class 10 student has come to light in Pattishital village of Saran district, Bihar. In this case, the victim’s mother has accused five youths from the same village, one of whom has already been arrested by the police. It is alleged that the five men gang-raped the girl and then threw her into a well, leading to her death. The incident has also triggered a narrative war on social media because the victim belonged to an upper-caste Rajput family, while the accused belonged to the Mahadalit (Paswan) community.

Police are facing allegations that the swift action expected in such a serious case has not been taken, as not all the accused have been arrested, even three days after the incident. The victim’s family and eyewitnesses have made serious claims, but the police are reportedly reluctant to accept these accounts at this stage. Here is a detailed look at what each side is claiming and the questions being raised about the police response.

What did the victim’s mother say in her complaint?

The victim’s mother filed a complaint at the Derni police station. In the complaint, she said:

“My daughter often used to go to our old house to collect belongings. On Wednesday (March 11, 2026), she went there at around 3:00 pm. During that time, five people who were already lying in wait gang-raped her and dragged her to a well and threw her into it, which caused her death.”

Five people have been named as accused in the case: Sachin Kumar Manjhi, Yuvraj Manjhi, Chandan Manjhi, Ajay Manjhi and Vikas Manjhi. The complaint also states that Vikas Manjhi had earlier tried to enter the house and attempted to rape the girl. He allegedly abused the family and threatened them, saying that he would enter the house and kill everyone.

According to the complaint, when the family opposed him earlier, Vikas had warned that the consequences would be very bad. The mother alleges that he eventually carried out the threat on March 11, 2026. She further stated that after committing the crime, the accused abused the family and said that they could buy the police, administration and courts, and that no one would be able to harm them.

The victim’s mother has also accused the police of inaction, claiming that the police came to the spot but left without taking proper action.

What did an eyewitness claim?

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, an eyewitness said that the girl was shouting loudly for help during the incident. Hearing her screams, nearby residents and family members rushed toward the spot. Her mother and elder sister were among the first to run there.

However, before they could reach, the accused allegedly covered the girl’s mouth and forcibly dragged her out of the house by her legs. The eyewitness claimed that the accused then took the girl to a well located about 10 meters away and pushed her into it. After committing the crime, they fled toward nearby fields.

The eyewitness also said that the main accused had previously harassed and threatened the girl multiple times. According to the eyewitness, after pushing the girl into the well, the main accused even posted a WhatsApp status lip-syncing to a Bhojpuri song with the line: “Rani hum bana lehab tohara ke dulhaniya… agar koi bola to ghar mein ghuskar sabko maar daalenge” (“I will make you my bride… if anyone speaks, I will enter the house and kill everyone”).

Police have not yet confirmed the gang rape claim.

In a statement released on social media, Saran Police did not mention rape or gang rape. The police said that one accused, Yuvraj Manjhi, has been arrested.

According to the police statement, information was received about the suspicious death of a minor girl, after which the police reached the spot and initiated action. The SP and SDPO visited the location, and an FSL team collected evidence from the scene. Police said that raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.

Saran SSP Vinit Kumar stated that the police were initially informed that the minor girl had died after jumping into a well. He added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and that the police are waiting for the post-mortem report.

#WATCH | Saran, Bihar: SSP Saran Vinit Kumar says, "A case was registered at the Gehni Police Station regarding an incident. a minor girl lost her life after jumping into a well. Consequently, the Additional SP and the SDPO (Sonepur) visited the scene to conduct an inspection.… pic.twitter.com/U81zBnFZRC — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Saran (Rural) SP Sanjay Kumar told OpIndia that the police are taking prompt action in the case and that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.

‘Mahadalit vs Savarna’ narrative emerging on social media

After the incident surfaced, social media has also seen a narrative battle framing the case as Rajput vs Paswan. Many people have questioned the police response and said that the lack of swift action is contributing to rising tensions.

Social media influencer Rana Deepu Singh told OpIndia that he visited Pattishital village with his associates and spoke to locals. According to him, villagers said that five accused were seen at the spot. He alleged that the police response has been indifferent and that only one accused has been arrested while the main accused and others are still absconding.

Rana Deepu Singh visited the village along with his associates.

RJD MLA Karishma Rai from Parsa also visited the site, though she has not issued an official statement about the incident. When asked about the caste narrative, she said the matter should not be seen through a caste lens but that strict action must be taken against the culprits.

Speaking to OpIndia, Rai said the incident was extremely horrific and the accused should receive the strictest punishment. She added that brutality remains brutality regardless of the caste of the perpetrator and that the law must act firmly.

Questions raised by the case

The case has raised several serious questions. On one hand, the victim’s family and eyewitnesses claim that it was a brutal gang rape followed by murder. On the other hand, the police are currently treating it as a suspicious death and are waiting for the post-mortem and forensic evidence before confirming the nature of the crime.

Ultimately, the truth will become clear only after the investigation and medical reports are completed. However, in sensitive cases like this, the speed and transparency of police action become crucial. When the victim’s family and local residents are making serious allegations and all named accused have not yet been arrested, it naturally raises concerns about the administration’s response. This is also why caste-based narratives have begun to spread rapidly on social media following the incident.