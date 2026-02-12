On 9th November 2019, the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, which was settled by the Supreme Court, brought closure to the debate regarding the disputed structure. However, the phantoms of Mughal tyrants continue to linger in this country owing to the highly communal political manoeuvres masquerading as ‘secularism’.

Now, the “suspended” All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who recently founded Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), has taken it upon himself to promote the politics of division and cater to his Muslim electorate. It seems that the only “janata” he is concerned with primarily are his fellow co-religionists as he seeks to fan the flames of communal discord by erecting a mosque named after Mughal ruler Babar to replicate the demolished contentious building at Ayodhya. The foundation stone of the mosque was laid on 6th December after which he set up the new party.

A new “Babri Masjid” in town

On 11th February (Wednesday), Humayun began building a mosque to resemble the “Babri Masjid” in Beldanga of the Murshidabad district. According to him, the work is going to be concluded in two years and will cost between ₹50 and ₹55 crore. The bricklaying took place in the afternoon and thousands of Muslims joined the construction crew.

“To those who are opposing, I would say step aside. People are free to follow their own religions and build temples, churches or whatever they wish. I will not oppose anyone in the name of Islam. My effort is for Islam to please Allah and perform my devotion, it is not about imposing anything,” he alleged and conveniently ignored that the issue is not the establishment of a mosque but rather his efforts to resurrect a settled religious dispute and provoke communal strife to satisfy his voter base.

However, he soon discarded his placated demeanour and revealed his true infamous self, warning, “There’s no force on earth which can stop the construction of this mosque. By the grace of God, we will finish its construction within two years. It will be built at a cost of 50-55 crore.”

The JUP head then declared that he would temporarily postpone the planned “Babri Yatra,” a 235-kilometre rally from Nadia’s Palashi to Itahar in the Uttar Dinajpur district in light of the current board examinations.

He stated, “I have been informed by Malda police that the Babri Yatra would inconvenience the examinees of Madhyamik exams. I have, hence, decided to postpone that event which was supposed to be held with a convoy of 100 cars. Instead, I will hold a march on foot from Palashi to Beldanga, the site of the under-construction mosque, with 50,000 people.”

Humayun claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lose votes as a result of his suspension over the mosque which is a monument associated with Muslim sentiment. “Mamata Banerjee made Muslims her votebank with false assurances and minorities have understood it. She suspended me as I announced the setting up of the Babri Mosque with people’s support,” he accused in an apparent show of purported disdain.

He added that she will be the former chief minister in 2026. “If I had remained in TMC, they would have benefitted from the construction and got more votes,” he outlined.

Humayun also elucidated the real motivation underlying the move and pointed out, “BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has built the Ram Mandir and is getting benefits. It is increasing its vote bank in Bengal by speaking for Sanatanis, but I will not allow that to happen.”

Two sides of the same coin

Humayun, who commenced his political journey with the Indian National Congress, has been infamous for his actions, including threatening the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari and declaring intentions to drown Hindus in the Bhagirathi River as they constitute only 30% compared to a 70% Muslim population. Notably, Murshidabad has already witnessed brutal attacks on Hindus by Islamists.

He later voiced that Mamata instructed him to make these communally charged statements to ensure the victory of former cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. His alarming anti-Hindu stance and hostile antics had no bearing on his career as he remained an integral part of the party and continued to consolidate the Muslim vote.

If Humayun’s assertions are to be taken seriously, the TMC supremo was behind his controversial comments. More importantly, she has never hesitated to express her favouritism towards Muslims, including the jihadi elements, overlooking the fact that she is the chief minister for the entire state and not just a particular community.

The hunger for Muslim votes is so intense that it has overflowed beyond the borders of Bengal and reached Bangladeshi infiltrators who are not only embraced but also facilitated by her administration. It is evident that these two leaders are aligned in their approach towards Muslim appeasement.

A devious strategy for the upcoming state assembly poll

Humayun and TMC leadership have experienced their own set of confrontations throughout the years, yet their common goal of securing the loyalty of Muslims to remain in power continuously bonded them, despite short-lived separations. Interestingly, he has been previously removed from the party but he always found a way back and has been accepted.

Therefore, he can once again rejoin TMC after effectively consolidating the votes of their preferred demographic, especially in relation to the “Babri” mosque before the assembly election in the state. There is clearly no substantial ideological or serious disagreement between the two sides as demonstrated by their past records. Hence, what is preventing him from returning to the TMC fold after serving his purpose while the drama surrounding his ouster turns out be a complete farce? Their history at the very least suggests the same.

“Who is Humayun Kabir? He is still with the TMC. This is their plan B. TMC is trying to get the Muslim votes from the back door and they will make him deputy chief minister. The region was divided once and that is how West Bengal was formed which is being turned into Bangladesh, they are making the entire environment into mini Pakistan. So against this all the Hindus of the country should unite,” BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya charged.

The party has seemingly recognised the dubious plot crafted by TMC and Humayun who admitted that the mosque is intended to act as a counter to the unification of Hindus, additionally suggesting a covert conspiracy to enhance their Muslim voter base and trick the people.

Fear of Hindu consolidation

The nation has seen a robust saffron wave following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise to power in 2014 with West Bengal being no exception. The state has experienced an extraordinary revival of Hindu identity in the past few years which is also evident from the fact that the BJP has managed to secure a significant number of seats in both the assembly and general elections.

Predictably, the development has created challenges for both the TMC and Humayun who have traditionally positioned themselves as advocates for the Muslim community. Mamta once infamously articulated her unabashed pandering to Muslims by stating, “Je goru doodh daye, tar lathi khete raji achhi. (I am ready to be kicked by the cow that gives milk).”

However, the Islamists have not only “kicked” the TMC government but also the entire state, particularly the Hindus. Moreover, a series of unfortunate events further escalated the isolation of the largest community, driving them to come together in search of an alternative. This is where the BJP intervened, supporting the victims and demanding justice while openly opposing the TMC. Thus, the Hindus started to find hope in the party which displeased the TMC, leading it to resort to political gimmicks of distancing itself from its notable Muslim face.

TMC government’s biased affection for Muslims fostered Hindu solidarity

The depraved Muslim catering of the TMC was highlighted when it decided to shield its hooligan Sheikh Shahjahan, a seasoned offender, implicated in various cases such as attacks on enforcement directorate officers, land grabbing and subjecting Hindu women to rapes in Sandeshkhali.

Sheikh persisted in oppressing Hindus but his party chose not to penalise him for his heinous offences and, in fact, helped in the growth of his criminal empire. He was eventually exposed and the TMC first took all possible measures to avoid arresting him but was forced to act due to the pressure from the people, the BJP and the judiciary.

Afterwards, it again implemented every tactic to protect him from the law, insisting on his innocence. The government’s endorsement of its leader surpassed all boundaries, compelling the Calcutta High Court to harshly criticise it for protecting him and harassing the locals.

The TMC government has likewise shown a pattern of inaction towards criminal and radical Muslims who have consistently unleashed violence in the name of agitations such as the anti-Citizen Amendment Act and rejection of the Waqf Amendment Act which offered additional opportunities for Muslim mobs to perpetrate attacks on Hindus.

During the violence in Murshidabad last year, the authorities not only behaved like silent spectators but also declined to respond to repeated pleas for assistance from distressed Hindus. Furthermore, a TMC councillor played a key role in the targeted assaults on the marginalised community whose properties were set ablaze, forcing them to flee their homes with their women and children.

As previously explained, the Muslim affinity for Mamata is not confined to the borders of Bengal or India which is repeatedly exemplified by her deceitful objection to the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiatives. She not only endorses the presence of these Muslim intruders in the country but is also fighting for their nonexistent and unlawful right to vote which contradicts the tenets of democracy and the Constitution.

On the other hand, she exhibits no sympathy for the minority Hindus of Bangladesh as merely a march against the atrocities committed against them triggered a brutal crackdown from her police administration.

Mamata, who is viewed as a feminist icon by liberals, has often displayed a remarkable indifference towards Hindus, including victims of rape which had been proven by Sandeshkhali and RG Kar Medical College occurrences where the family of the murdered doctor voiced its dissatisfaction with the investigation.

The chief minister is also notorious for her outrageous statements sanitising rape and advising girls to stay indoors to prevent sexual assault. Her administration has similarly portrayed stunning negligence in its inquiry after such instances.

Additionally, the aforementioned instances are only the tip of the iceberg because Mamta and her party’s distorted desire to pacify Muslims at the expense of Hindu lives and dignity has massively contributed to the consolidation of Hindu voters alongside the rise of the BJP as a formidable political entity in the state.

Conclusion

Given the circumstances and the approaching pivotal election in the state, the TMC and Humyana appeared to have joined hands to fortify their Muslim vote bank with the mosque serving as a crucial underpinning. He might have been shown the door because Mamata wanted to preserve her waning “secular” image and mislead the Hindus. However, the two colluded as she was apprehensive that her party could suffer a shocking defeat at the hands of the BJP due to the consolidation of Hindu voters. The current supposed rivalry between the two and the strong statements against each other could be a component of the game plan.