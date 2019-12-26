Thursday, December 26, 2019
Students leading crowds to carry out violence is not ‘leadership’: Army chief General Bipin Rawat slams anti-CAA rioters

"As we are witnessing in a large number of universities and colleges, students the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership," General Rawat said.

OpIndia Staff
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday condemned the severe violence carried out by students protesting against the newly-introduced Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in various parts of the country.

Speaking at an event Rawat said that students resorting to violence are not leading people to the right path. The Army chief said that the way students of various colleges and universities have been leading the mob to indulge in arson, hooliganism and vandalism in various cities and states across the country in the pretext of protests against CAA is not what leadership is about.

“Leadership is all about leading. It is all about when you move forward, everybody follows. It is not that simple. It appears simple but it is very complex phenomena. Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions,” Rawat said, referring to anti-CAA protests led by students of various colleges and universities.

Massives protest are being held in different parts of the country by students against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Sporadic incidents of violence have been witnessed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, Delhi and several parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last fortnight.

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act began from Jamia Millia Islamia University soon after the Indian parliament enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 11.

On December 15, a huge crowd gathered outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in protest against the CAA. Miscreants burnt buses and vandalised public and private properties. Police then resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas to disperse the frenzied crowd. After this, the liberal enclave within select few universities of India went on a rampage.

These riots gradually swelled and took a nationwide departure, after the far-leftist brigade used the opportunity to spread falsehood against CAA and NRC to brainwash the ignorant citizens of the country. Several cops and protestors have been injured in the ensuing while innumerable public properties have been damaged since then.

