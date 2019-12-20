Saturday, December 21, 2019
Home News Reports Indian citizens do not have to prove ancestry dating back to pre-1971: MHA quells all falsehoods about the Citizenship Amendment Act
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media

Indian citizens do not have to prove ancestry dating back to pre-1971: MHA quells all falsehoods about the Citizenship Amendment Act

MHA in clear words restated that "the CAA does NOT apply to Indian citizens. They are completely unaffected by it", while also clearing that "the CAA does not target any religious community from abroad.

OpIndia Staff
MHA Citizenship Amendment Act
Engagements93

Since the time the Citizenship Amendment Act has come into existence the leftist lobby have been fearmongering by spinning a web of lies around the amendment. The lobbyists have been falsely spreading that the Indian government will soon ask its 870 million voting-age citizens for documentation that they are legal citizens with ancestral ties to India.

Today, quelling all the rumours and the series of lies being spun around it, the Ministry of Home Affairs in a series of Tweets cleared that Indian citizens do not have to prove any ancestry by presenting documents like identity cards, birth certificates etc. of parents or grandparents dating back to the pre-1971 situation.

MHA in clear words restated that “the CAA does NOT apply to Indian citizens. They are completely unaffected by it”, while also clearing that “the CAA does not target any religious community from abroad. It only provides a mechanism for some migrants who may otherwise have been called “illegal” depriving them of opportunity to apply for Indian citizenship provided they meet certain conditions”.

- Ad - - article resumes -

It also cleared people’s qualms surrounding the law as it said that in the past too, on different occasions, special provisions have been made by Government to accommodate the citizenship of foreigners who had to flee to India. This the MHA particularised by giving an example of how 4.61 lakh Tamils of Indian origin were given Indian citizenship during 1964-2008.

MHA spokesperson further announced that the citizenship of India may be proved by giving any document relating to the date of birth or place of birth or both. Such a list is likely to include a lot of common documents to ensure that no Indian citizen is unduly harassed or put to inconvenience.

Coming as a major disappointment for the leftist brigade who have been working overtime to spread misinformation on the Citizenship Law, the ministry furthered those illiterate citizens without any document may be allowed by authorities to prove their citizenship.

Read- No right to question India when its own closet is brimming with skeletons: Here is why USCIRF should back off on CAA

“Illiterate citizens, who may not have any documents, authorities may allow them to produce witnesses or local proofs supported by members of the community. A well laid out procedure will be followed,” said the MHA.

It also restated that the new Citizenship Act protects the interests of the tribals and indigenous people of North East by excluding areas under 6th Schedule and areas covered by Inner Line Permit.  Therefore, there is no question of any influx of foreigners swamping the indigenous population.

The government has time and again reassured that the new law does not apply to Indian citizens and thus they are unaffected by it. However, the leftist media, celebrities, political parties and rabid Islamic organisations have been constantly falsifying the law by maintaining that is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC it may be misused to strip away some Muslims’ citizenship in the country.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Modi government dispels myths about CAA: Here are 19 FAQs and their answers

OpIndia Staff -
Modi government dispels myths about CAA: Here are 19 FAQ and their answers
With many spreading canards and misinformation regarding CAA, the Modi govt has released an FAQ that dispels myths
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

194,573FansLike
206,016FollowersFollow
134,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com