The anti-CAA protests which are being carried out across the country by certain sections of the population, especially Muslims, have already turned communal and violent.

From Muslim mobs vandalising public infrastructures to ‘students’ shouting communal slogans like “Allahu Akbar and ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’ inside public universities, the trends have been clear that the protests are nowhere related to expressing dissent against the government regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act but more of displaying religious hatred towards other communities.

In a similar incident in the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K), the protestors resorted to blatantly communal slogans, only to be stopped by students of the university.

According to a report by Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma, a faculty of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) has given a written complaint to the institute’s director, objecting to purported anti-India and communal statements made in a recent ‘solidarity with Jamia students’ event held in the campus.

Dr Vashi Sharma, a faculty from the mechanical department, has raised a complaint along with video evidence of the anti-CAA protests to the director, appealing for action against the participants.

In the video, according to Sharma, lines from ‘Hum Dekhenge’ have been recited along with placards reading, “tumhari laathi aur goli se tez hamari awaaz hai” (our voice is louder than your sticks and bullets).

A faculty at IIT Kanpur has submitted this video and a complaint to director, alleging anti-India & communal statements made at a recent event held in ‘solidarity with Jamia’ & that event held without permission. “When All Idols Will Be Removed…

Only Allah’s Name Will Remain” pic.twitter.com/fbmNFwVBiw — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) December 21, 2019

The poem reads, “Lazim hai ke hum bhi dekhenge. Jab arz-e-Khuda ke kaabe se. Sab but uthwae jaenge. Hum ahl-e-safa mardood-e-harm. Masnad pe bethae jaenge. Sab taaj uchale jaenge. Sab takht girae jaenge. Bas naam rahega Allah ka. Hum dekhenge.”

The lines used from the poem appear deeply communal in isolation and are often used by Pakistani-sponsored terrorists and separatists in Kashmir to express their anti-Hindu and anti-India hatred. The ones raising these slogans essentially wanted that all the idols, crowns will be vanished to keep Allah’s name alive.

The English translation for the same is, “We will witness. It is definite that we too will witness. When from Allah’s place, when all idols will be removed. When crowns will be tossed. When thrones will vanish. Only Allah’s name will remain…”

As students in IIT-Kanpur began to recite these communal lines during the anti-CAA protests, some other students had reportedly interrupted the recitation. In this regard, Professor Sharma has filed a complaint, which is also signed by 15 other students of the institute.

“I was shocked as these lines are cited as a communal call frequently in Pakistan, and have been popularised by Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s radical anti-India party – PTI. They are published on Khan’s official website,” said Prof Sharma.

He further added that it was evident that the gathering was orchestrated by certain nefarious elements and was aimed at radicalising innocent students, spreading hate against India and communally vitiating the atmosphere of the institute.

In his complaint, Sharma said that there is now an “immediate security situation” for him as well as those students who objected to the statements made by protestors.

“Kindly know that when I was returning from the venue, I was shown middle finger by a participant of the rally. Another one shouted loudly – “so here he lives” in a threatening tone indirectly suggesting others to harm me later,” the complaint said.

The complaint also urged the IIT administration to take immediate disciplinary and legal action against the hate mob. “Organisers and masterminds must be identified and expelled immediately,” Sharma demanded in his complaint.