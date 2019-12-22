Sunday, December 22, 2019
‘Illiterate ignorant masses being misled by some so-called leaders on CAA’: Bar Council of India appeals to people to maintain peace and harmony

The Bar Council appealed the people to disapprove provocative speeches by political leaders, and said that damage of public property and attack on the police or defence personnel are very serious issues.

OpIndia Staff
The Bar Council of India has appealed to the people of the country to maintain peace and harmony, in the wake of widespread violence that is happening in several parts of the country in the name of ani-CAA protests. The Bar Council passed a resolution in this regard in a meeting held today, after which they issued a press release.

The Council makes a very significant statement by saying that people and the illiterate ignorant mass are being misled by some so-called leaders with regard to the Citizenship Amendment Act. They have said that the matter is under consideration of the Supreme Court, therefore everyone should await the decision of Apex Court, adding that people have immense faith on the Supreme Court.

Bar Council of India

The Bar Council appealed the people to disapprove provocative speeches by political leaders, and said that damage of public property and attack on the police or defence personnel are very serious issues.

 

