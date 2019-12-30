Monday, December 30, 2019
Home News Reports India Today publishes report with misleading headline implying that UP govt took blankets back after distribution by CM: Read details
Fact-CheckMediaMedia Fact-CheckNews ReportsPolitics

India Today publishes report with misleading headline implying that UP govt took blankets back after distribution by CM: Read details

The administration has said that they have not taken the blankets back. The FIR filed in the case also mentioned that the blankets were not taken back by the administration, and it was done by some unknown people

OpIndia Staff
blanket
Engagements248

On December 29, India Today published a news story with a completely misleading headline which shows that Yogi Adityanath government of the Uttar Pradesh in very poor light. The headline of the story is “Homeless people asked to return blankets given by CM Yogi Adityanath, case filed against accused”.  The text used by India Today to share the report on Twitter was even more misleading, as it said, “Soon after the CM Yogi Adityanath left, destitute people were asked to return the blankets given to them.”

The headline and tweet give the impression that the blankets were taken by the government after they were distributed by the CM, implying that it was done only for photographs. Moreover, the headline is also unclear about who is the accused, and people may assume that the case is filed against the homeless people.

As expected, people started attacking the UP government based on this report.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Even the Senior Associate Editor of the Print also shared the India Today tweet.

But contrary to what the India Today headline and tweet are implying, the UP government didn’t take the blankets back after distribution. It was some unknown person who did it, and now the administration has filed a case against those officials.

According to reports, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had visited government hospitals and shelters for homeless on December 26, and distributed blankets to the poor people. But about one hour after the CM left, few people had taken the blankets back. It is not known whether those persons were govt officials or some other people. After the news of the blankets being taken was published by a few local newspapers on 28th, the administration took note of the same and a case was registered against unknown persons.

FIR filed against unknown people in the case

The administration has said that they have not taken the blankets back. The FIR filed in the case also mentions that the blankets were not taken back by the administration, and it was done by some unknown people.

Therefore, the India Today report, particularly the headline and the tweet, is completely misleading.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Aligarh: Jamia Urdu registrar and OSD accused of threatening to kill an employee if he does not convert to Islam, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Singh, who works as gardener supervisor at Jamia Urdu Aligarh, has accused the educational institute's registrar and officer on special duty (OSD) of trying to forcefully convert his religion to Islam.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

Illegal bungalows: Did you know of Arundhati Roy’s bungalow on illegally grabbed forest land?

Abhishek Banerjee -

Maharashtra: Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi emerge as NCP, Congress upset over Shiv Sena taking credit for farm loan waiver

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist brazens out heckling of Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan by pseudo liberal Irfan Habib

NDTV journalist defends the shameless heckling of Kerala governor Arif Mohmmad Khan by leftist historian Irfan Habib, calls Khan “opportunistic”

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,086FansLike
210,961FollowersFollow
145,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com