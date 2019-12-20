The Jaipur court has awarded death sentence to all the four convicts of the 2008 Jaipur blast case.

According to the reports, the Jaipur court announced the quantum of sentence to all the four convicts – Mohammad Saif aka Carreon, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Saif alias Saifurrahman Ansari and Mohammad Salman. All the four convicts have been awarded the death penalty while the fifth accused was acquited on the benefit of the doubt.

2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case: Jaipur court announces quantum of sentence in the matter, all the four convicts – Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman, and Salman, to be hanged till death. pic.twitter.com/zsqcOeSGiC — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

On Wednesday, a special court in Jaipur had convicted four people for the 2008 Jaipur blasts, which killed nearly 80 people and left many others injured. The quantum of sentence was announced on Friday by the special court.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The special court convicted the four accused under sections of IPC, Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, Explosives Act, and PDPP Act. The Rajasthan Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigated the case and a charge-sheet was filed against five people. The court had also held banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen responsible for the same.

The blasts were a series of 9 synchronized bomb blasts that took place on May 13, 2008, at different locations in the capital of Rajasthan, especially crowded market areas and near a Hanuman temple in Jaipur killing more than 70 people. The special court upheld that Saif planted the bomb at Manek Chowk while Sarwar planted it at Chandpole Hanuman temple. Salman planted a bomb at Sanganeri Gate Hanuman Temple and Rahman at Phool Walon Ka Khande in the name of ‘jihad’.

The kingpin of the blasts, Aatif Amin was killed in Batla House encounter in Delhi in September 2008.

RDX was suspected to be used, which was set off from cycles near Tripolia Bazar, Johari Bazar, Manas Chowk, Badi Choupal and Choti Choupal, which were located within a 2km radius of the old city.

Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islam, a terrorist organization based in Bangladesh was suspected to be behind the attack. Terror group Indian Mujahideen’s co-founder Yasin Bhatkal was also suspected to be the mastermind of the attacks in Jaipur.