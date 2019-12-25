Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Lucknow Police files chargesheet against 13, Ashfaq and Moinuddin charged with murder

On 18th October, Hindu activist and leader of the Hindu Samaj Party, Kamlesh Tiwari, was brutally murdered by Jihadis at his residence in Lucknow.

Kamlesh Tiwari Murder: Chargesheet filed against 13 accused
Lucknow Police has filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case. Of these, Ashfaq and Moinuddin, who shot him and then slit his throat at Tiwari’s Lucknow residence on October 18, 2019, were charged with murder. Some reports have identified Ashfaq as Ashraf in the past.

As per reports, the chargesheet has been filed at a local court in Lucknow. Out of 13 named in the chargesheet, 11 are currently in jail while one Kaifi Ali is out on bail. Maulana Kaifi Ali Rizvi from Bareilly was arrested by the ATS on 21st October. His bail was arranged for by the people from the dargah where he is associated. According to investigation agencies, the last known location of Ashfaq and Moinuddin was Bareilly and it was reported that the duo had visited Maulana Kaifi Ali Rizvi in Bareilly after killing Tiwari.

Read: All you need to know about the Kamlesh Tiwari murder investigation so far: Jihad, a well-hatched plan and plain brutality

Another person Tanveer, a Nepal resident who had allegedly given shelter to the killers is currently absconding.

On 18th October, Hindu activist and leader of the Hindu Samaj Party, Kamlesh Tiwari, was brutally murdered by Jihadis at his residence in Lucknow. He was shot and his throat was slit by the murderers. Since then, the investigation has seen numerous developments and various people have been arrested for their involvement in the murder.

