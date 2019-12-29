Jamia ‘Shero’ Aysha Renna, during her visit to Kerala, made comments against the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As a consequence, the face of the Jamia protests who had earlier called India fascist for executing terrorist Yakub Memon was forced to apologize before the public by the cadres of the Communist party.

The ‘Shero’ of @BDUTT, Aisha, who became poster girl of anti CAA protest, criticised Kerala CM during an event in Kerala.

CPM goons rounded her and tried to attack and forced her to apologise b4 public.

She understood wat real fascism looks like. pic.twitter.com/kBS6oS8zcj — Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) December 29, 2019

Aysha Renna had earlier demanded that CM Pinarayi Vijayan releases Jamia Milia Islamia students who she said were arrested by the Communist government in Kerala. She had said on Saturday, “We are going to witness the emergence of the minority or the Muslim Bahujan politics. We want Chandrashekhar Azad (Bhim Army Chief) to be released immediately.” She added, “In last two weeks, a number of students from Jamia Millia Islamia have been arrested and jailed by the Pinarayi Vijayan govt and his police. We demand their immediate release.”

Jamia Millia Islamia student Aysha Renna in Malappuram: In last 2 weeks, a number of students from Jamia Millia Islamia have been arrested and jailed by the Pinarayi Vijayan govt and his police. We demand their immediate release. (28.12.2019) #Kerala https://t.co/UfusqavGNv — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

Following Aysha Renna’s comments, the cadres of the Communist party had protested against the comments she made and demanded that she issue an apology.

In the video that has now gone viral, one can see an agitated audience demanding an apology from Renna. Renna could be heard saying that there should not be any internal conflict ‘between us’. Renna tells the audience that what she said on Pinarayi is her opinion. To that, one person says, “What opinion? You cannot say that opinion.” Another man yells at her, “Your own opinion should be told at your home, not here.”

#WATCH Kerala: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) activists hold protest in Malappuram against Jamia Millia Islamia student Aysha Renna, demanding her apology for using the name of Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala. (28.12.2019) pic.twitter.com/rC4vuQdjyT — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

A calibrated effort had been made to project Aysha Renna and her friend, Ladeeda Sakhaloon, as the faces of a new movement against Narendra Modi. However, it appears that efforts are not paying rich dividends and not even the Communists are too fond of her. Ladeeda had even called for Jihad ahead of the Jamia protests which eventually turned violent and led to mob violence across the national capital.