Sunday, December 29, 2019
Kerala: Jamia 'Shero' Aysha Renna heckled by Communists, forced to apologize for comments against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Renna tells the audience that what she said on Pinarayi is her opinion. To that, one person says, "What opinion? You cannot say that opinion." Another man yells at her, "Your own opinion should be told at your home, not here." 

Jamia Millia's anti-CAA protestor Aysha Renna heckled by Communists in Kerala (image: screenshot of video)
Jamia ‘Shero’ Aysha Renna, during her visit to Kerala, made comments against the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As a consequence, the face of the Jamia protests who had earlier called India fascist for executing terrorist Yakub Memon was forced to apologize before the public by the cadres of the Communist party.

Aysha Renna had earlier demanded that CM Pinarayi Vijayan releases Jamia Milia Islamia students who she said were arrested by the Communist government in Kerala. She had said on Saturday, “We are going to witness the emergence of the minority or the Muslim Bahujan politics. We want Chandrashekhar Azad (Bhim Army Chief) to be released immediately.” She added, “In last two weeks, a number of students from Jamia Millia Islamia have been arrested and jailed by the Pinarayi Vijayan govt and his police. We demand their immediate release.”

Following Aysha Renna’s comments, the cadres of the Communist party had protested against the comments she made and demanded that she issue an apology.

Read: Barkha Dutt’s ‘shero’ Aysha Renna deactivates Facebook account after being exposed as terrorist sympathiser

In the video that has now gone viral, one can see an agitated audience demanding an apology from Renna. Renna could be heard saying that there should not be any internal conflict ‘between us’.  Renna tells the audience that what she said on Pinarayi is her opinion. To that, one person says, “What opinion? You cannot say that opinion.” Another man yells at her, “Your own opinion should be told at your home, not here.”

A calibrated effort had been made to project Aysha Renna and her friend, Ladeeda Sakhaloon, as the faces of a new movement against Narendra Modi. However, it appears that efforts are not paying rich dividends and not even the Communists are too fond of her. Ladeeda had even called for Jihad ahead of the Jamia protests which eventually turned violent and led to mob violence across the national capital.

