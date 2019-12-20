Left, media destroying Sanatan Dharma, Hindus should unite to preserve Hinduism: Former Deputy PM of Nepal Kamal Thapa

As many leftist portals, political parties from Congress and the communists and Islamic organisations are busy spreading falsehood about the Citizenship Amendment Act, giving it a communal spin, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal Kamal Thapa today called for all the Hindus of the world to unite in fight against the leftists who are hellbent on destroying the ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

Calling for Hindus of the world to stand against the left and preserve the glory of the Sanatan Dharma, the leader of Rashtriya Prajatantra Party of Nepal Kamal Thapa took to Twitter on December 20 to write: “This is true in Nepal’s context too. Nepal’s left and Nepali Congress along with some mainline media, academia are trying to destroy age-old Sanatan Dharma, culture, Nepali Maryada, parampara and identity.”

This is true in Nepal’s context too.

Nepal’s left n Nepali Congress along with some mainline media,academia are trying to destroy age-old Sanatan Dharma,culture, Nepali maryada, parampara n identity.

Let’s all Hindus of the world unite in preserving the glory of Sanatan Dharma https://t.co/4r7yNaelyg — Kamal Thapa (@KTnepal) December 20, 2019

Thapa was responding to a tweet by Vedic Scholar Dr David Frawley, also known as Pandit Vamadeva Shastri. Frawley had said that Hindus have been under siege politically, religiously and demographically for centuries.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Rajiv Gandhi govt threw out Hindu monarchy in Nepal, paving way for Communists and Chinese clout, reveals ex-special director of RAW

“India’s leftist media, academia and political parties from Congress to the Communists are now leading the charge. Hindus should have no illusions about their motivations and stand firm,” Dr Frawley said.

Hindus have been under siege politically, religiously and demographically for centuries. India’s leftist media, academia and political parties from Congress to the Communists are now leading the charge. Hindus should have no illusions about their motivations and stand firm. — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) December 20, 2019

Responding to this Tweet Thapa said that similar to India, the leftists’ parties, media and the mainstream Nepali Congress too are trying to destroy the age-old Sanatan Dharma.

“Let’s all Hindus of the world unite in preserving the glory of Sanatan Dharma,” Thapa said.