Mangaluru Cyber Crime Police has arrested one Moindeen Hameez for allegedly spreading communal hatred through inciting messages.

In his Instagram post, Hameez had called for revenge against Mangaluru Police and had said that neither the police nor police station will stay for long.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Four people have been booked by Mangaluru Police for putting up posts on social media to incite communal hatred. In two cases, the police has booked the accused for sedition as well. Seven criminal cases have been registered against holders of Facebook accounts who had posted inflammatory messages. Cases have also been registered against Facebook pages of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Ansar Mangaluru, Nizam Farangipete, Sahil Vedra, Idunamma Dhvani, Muslim Yuva Sene and Siddique and notices under section 41A of CrPC have been issued against them. They are supposed to appear at the Cyber Crime Police Station on 2nd and 3rd January, 2020.

According to a report by The News Minute, one Mohammad Irfan was booked for allegedly creating an image with inflammatory text on it. “We tried implementing Ambedkar’s pen but the Sangh did not give in. Now, we will hold up Tipu’s sword,” the police officer attached to the case told TNM.

As per the report, in a Facebook group called Idu Namma Dhvani, messages which read, “We cannot tolerate this any longer. It is not a crime it seems to fire bullets at people and resort to lathi charge. Before the sanghi police take more lives, chase them and assault them’ and ‘They are sanghis without uniforms who hold lathis and have blended in to look like the police. If you see such sanghis come with the police, pelt stones at them’. These kinds of messages are inflammatory’ were circulated.

Mangaluru Police has also urged the youth to desist from posting communal posts.

In the background of few miscreants sending inflammatory messages inciting communal hatred, criminal cases have been registered, accused have been served notices & legal action is underway. An appeal is made to all to desist from sending any such messages in contravention of law. pic.twitter.com/2pJdRS2pLT — Cyber Crime PS Mangaluru City (@CCPSMangaluru) December 30, 2019

Following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act, violent protests erupted across the country. Several CCTV videos have now emerged that conclusively bust the myth peddled by Islamists and the anti-Indian establishment that the anti-CAA protests were peaceful and spontaneous in nature.

Read: Anti CAA riots: Calls made to Mangaluru police threaten to assassinate PM Modi, kill policemen and their family members

More videos of CCTV footage have emerged from Mangaluru which exposes Islamists, in which it can be clearly seen that the riots were pre-planned meticulously by these mobs. These plans even included arranging of stones by Muslim mobs to target the common man and police officials.