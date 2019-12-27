The Uttar Pradesh police have released several videos and pictures through social media and various TV channels in the last few days, exposing the faces of several amongst the unruly Muslim mobs who ran amok in the state, in the pretext of protesting against the newly introduced Citizenship Amendment Act. But now a Muslim cleric has said that these videos have made Muslims insecure, by painting them as terrorists.

Flustered by the aggressive actions being taken by the UP Police to expose the Muslim troublemakers in the state, Udupi-Chikmagalur-Hassan Khazi PM Ibrahim Musliyaar Bekal on Thursday said the video clippings, posted on social media by police and telecast on some TV channels, have made ‘Muslims insecure’.

“The police are looking at us with suspicion,” said the Khazi, adding that the Muslim people agitating have come across as ‘terrorists’.

The video clips released by the Uttar Pradesh Police have exposed the frenzied Muslim mob’s nefarious agenda of creating unrest in the country at the behest of several Opposition leaders.

Leaders from half a dozen Muslim organisations, including SJU, SMA, SSF, SYS, said Muslims feel unsafe in the presence of policemen. They blamed the police for being selective in uploading video clippings of the violence.

An organised smear campaign is being run against the UP police alleging them of wantonly employing violent means to suppress ‘peaceful protests’ staged by the opposers of the CAA. However, this was debunked by the UP police by releasing videos and photos that conclusively implicated the rioters.

On December 20, the Uttar Pradesh police had uploaded as many as 9 videos of stone-pelting, arson, vandalism by mobs and action by police during anti-CAA riots in Uttar Pradesh.

In one of the videos from AMU, charged-up rioters can be seen breaking down the gate of the AMU as against the claim made by the sympathisers of the rioters that UP police broke it down. In another image circulated by Firozabad police, stones and bricks placed on the roofs of the houses can be seen, effectively vindicating the police stance that the protests were diligently planned to incite violence and anarchy.

Besides, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had already hinted that he has zero tolerance for the unruly behaviour of the mob indulging in arson and vandalism. In an unprecedented crackdown against the lumpen elements, the Yogi government arrested 1113 people after filing 327 cases related to violence. The state government has also issued notices to 372 people to recover damages to public infrastructure by seizing their properties.

However, despite the overwhelming evidence incriminating the Muslim rioters, the Muslim organisations, backed by Congress functionaries, have chosen to stand in solidarity with those who exhibited absolute disregard for the law of the land and actively took part in carrying out riots and instigating violence against the law enforcement agencies.