Rajasthan: Muslims burn Ajmer Dargah Diwan’s effigies after he asked them not to fear CAA, Sarwar Chisty demands act be repealed

On Friday, Muslim protestors burnt the effigy of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah, Dargah Deewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan after he said Muslims living in India need not fear the CAA and had appealed to the government not to implement the law till discussions with protestors are held.

Reportedly, a large number of Muslims, including the Khadims joined the rally against CAA, which took place after Friday prayers and demanded that the government withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). During the protest, they also burnt an effigy of Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the spiritual head of the Ajmer Dargah and accused him of misleading Muslims on the issue of the CAA.

“The Centre should repeal the Act, which is an attack on the Preamble of the Constitution. The government should also say that the NRC (National Register of Citizens) will not be implemented (countrywide),” said Sarwar Chisty, a Khadim of the dargah.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: As Suhail Chisty surrenders, we remember the sordid tale of India’s own Rotherham

Amidst Muslim mobs going on a rampage across the country, Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the spiritual head had last week urged Muslims not to fear against the CAA stating that the new legislation was not against Muslims. However, he had also urged the Centre to implement the amended Act only after allaying the fear over it.

Later, Khan also demanded that the government stopped the implementation of the amended Citizenship Act and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

In the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, riots, violence, arson and vandalism by rioting mobs in the name of ‘protests’ against the enactment of the law have taken place across the country.

Read: Khilafat 2.0: How Useful Idiots in the media and political parties were fooled by Jamia students associated with the ‘blood brother’ of a banned Radical Islamic outfit

The Muslim mobs have gone on a rampage across the country to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. These mobs have resorted to extreme violence against police officials including firing bullets and injuring them as they tried to stop these violent mobs from pelting stones. The mobs have also damaged crores worth of public infrastructure including police stations, railway infrastructures to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.