Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid appeals to anti-CAA rioters to ‘protest in control’, Islamic fundamentalists call him a ‘fool’

Following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, anti-CAA protests soon turned violent and the rioters took to street to set buses on fire and damage public property.

OpIndia Staff
Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid tries to clear air on the CAA-NRC debate (image: ANI)
Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Tuesday cleared air on the confusion in Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. As quoted by news agency ANI, the Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that while protesting is democratic right, it is important it is ‘done in control’. He further clarified that the CAA does not affect the Indian Muslims and it is about the thee neighbouring Islamic countries specifically.

While most of what he said is correct, he is incorrect in saying that Muslims from these countries don’t get citizenship. They will, but they have to follow due process and not under this Act.

Read: Citizenship Amendment Bill – Myths and lies propagated against it, and the facts

However, he was soon called a ‘fool’ for being a saner voice in the chaos that has transpired in the national capital and across the country in last few days.

Pro-AAP blog Janta Ka Reporter Editor Rifat Jawaid called him a fool and questioned who gave him the title of Shahi Imam. “Who follows him anyway,” he tweeted. He even called the Shahi Imam ‘zameer farosh’ (dishonest).

He was also called a ‘sarkari stooge’.

One ‘proud Muslim’ also accused the Shahi Imam of ‘misleading’.

People were really angry and upset at him for being a voice of reason.

He was also accused of taking money from the government.

Following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, anti-CAA protests soon turned violent and the rioters took to street to set buses on fire and damage public property. With passing day it is getting more and more clearer that what is being referred to as ‘student movement’ is actually a very well planned and coordinated effort to create law and order situation in the country and fan communal violence.

