Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Tuesday cleared air on the confusion in Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. As quoted by news agency ANI, the Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that while protesting is democratic right, it is important it is ‘done in control’. He further clarified that the CAA does not affect the Indian Muslims and it is about the thee neighbouring Islamic countries specifically.

Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari: Under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Muslim refugees who come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan, & Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India. (17.12.19) https://t.co/zlOIlQXocg — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

While most of what he said is correct, he is incorrect in saying that Muslims from these countries don’t get citizenship. They will, but they have to follow due process and not under this Act.

However, he was soon called a ‘fool’ for being a saner voice in the chaos that has transpired in the national capital and across the country in last few days.

Who’s given this fool the title of shahi imam? And who follows him anyway! People like him are true zameer farosh! https://t.co/3o4kE68CB9 — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) December 18, 2019

Pro-AAP blog Janta Ka Reporter Editor Rifat Jawaid called him a fool and questioned who gave him the title of Shahi Imam. “Who follows him anyway,” he tweeted. He even called the Shahi Imam ‘zameer farosh’ (dishonest).

Please sit down.

Enough damage has been done by the likes of the so-called, self-anointed leadership. Zameer Farosh.

Allah aapke amaal qubool kare. https://t.co/QynnqipYsh — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) December 18, 2019

He was also called a ‘sarkari stooge’.

@ani Shahi Imam doesn’t represent Indian Muslims….he’s a coward and a Sarkari stooge….. https://t.co/PPSj40qeQC — مدثر (@Khanah_Badosh) December 18, 2019

Sarkari Maulana deployed for damage control. https://t.co/hnhUGL4r8B — Mauzi (@khanmojammil) December 18, 2019

One ‘proud Muslim’ also accused the Shahi Imam of ‘misleading’.

Gyaan na dein Imaam Sahab, haq k liye ladhein, gumrah na karein.

Bol k lab azaad hai tere

Bol zubaan ab tak teri hai#IndiansAgainstCAA https://t.co/sglQD7pOy1 — Proud_Muslim (@dr_beelzebub) December 18, 2019

People were really angry and upset at him for being a voice of reason.

Who the hell is this guy anyway? Munafiq.. https://t.co/3keJ8wDRGm — omer (@omerfaiz) December 18, 2019

He was also accused of taking money from the government.

Hum me suna tha Ye government se payment lete hai ? @zoo_bear please confirm. https://t.co/70FTbyHApM — Hakim (@mohsinhakim) December 18, 2019

Following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, anti-CAA protests soon turned violent and the rioters took to street to set buses on fire and damage public property. With passing day it is getting more and more clearer that what is being referred to as ‘student movement’ is actually a very well planned and coordinated effort to create law and order situation in the country and fan communal violence.