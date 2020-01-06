The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. Delhi will vote for all 70 assembly seats on February 8. The results are to be announced on 11 February.

With the election announcement by CEC Sunil Arora, the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented in Delhi.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Delhi assembly elections: The Model Code of Conduct shall be applicable for Delhi with immediate effect. https://t.co/3V1hf0D6QT — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

CEC Arora stated that the total number of voters in Delhi are 1,46,92,136. The voting is to be held at 13,750 polling stations. He also added that the new concept of absentee voters will enable those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons.

The CEC added that senior citizens above 80 and persons with disabilities will have the option to exercise their franchise through postal ballots. He also hoped that the law and order situation will be better by February 8 and if there are any extraordinary circumstances, the dates can always be deferred.

Both the BJP and the AAP are hopeful fo winning Delhi. The AAP had swept the 2015 elections with an overwhelming mandate of 67 out of 70. The term of the current assembly ends on February 22.