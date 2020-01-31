Friday, January 31, 2020
Take action against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Singh and Kapil Mishra: Jamia Coordination Committee to Delhi Police

Devesh Shrivastava, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police asserted that the march was taken out without permission. Police have refuted the allegations of inaction.

OpIndia Staff
Devesh Shrivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police, (courtesy: ANI)
The ‘Jamia Coordination Committee’ and the Alumni Association have filed a complaint with the Station House Officer (SHO) of New Friends colony, asking for the registration of an FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma in connection with the Thursday’s Jamia firing incident. They have also urged police to register FIR against the shooter who had been identified as one Gulshan Sharma (name changed), a resident of Jewar in Greater Noida.

The complaint also names BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Singh and MLA Kapil Mishra

Blaming the Delhi police of being in collaboration with the shooter the Association in its press release said: “The increasing intensity of terrorism and police’s collaboration with them has to be immediately recognised as Hindutva terrorism. The time is such that a pro-CAA terrorist can open fire unchallenged in front to hundreds of policemen, while peaceful anti-CAA and NRC protests are broken with lathis and arrests”.

Jamia Coordination Committee press release.

Delhi Police investigating the case have refuted the allegations of police inaction when a man opened fire at protestors near Jamia Millia University today. DCP Chinmay Biswal, speaking to the media said that police were deployed at the usual areas in and around the university and the protestors were asked not to take out this march. Irrespective of being denied permission the protestors went ahead with the march. He also confirms that the shooter came from within the crowd of protestors and wielded the gun.

The Delhi Police also said that the incident occurred in “a split of a second” and sufficient police arrangement was made for the march for which there was no permission. “The police immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him”, said the police in its statement.

Read: Protestors did not have permission for Jamia march, shooter was walking with protestors before the incident: Delhi Police

On allegations, that police did not help the wounded student, the police clarified that though barricades were tied to each other to deal with the march, the student was immediately rushed to the hospital by the police who lifted him from behind the barricades to save precious time.

Devesh Shrivastava, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police said that the shooter who fired at students of the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday afternoon had been booked under Section 307 of the IPC, which is the charge of attempt to murder. He also confirmed that the protestors were not given permission for the march. “They wanted permission to protest at Raj Ghat. We have stopped them here as they do not have any such permission.”

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted saying action would be taken against those behind the incident. “I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident of firing in Delhi and have directed him to take the strictest action,” he said.

By late evening, the investigation was handed over to the crime branch.

