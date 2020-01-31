The ‘Jamia Coordination Committee’ and the Alumni Association have filed a complaint with the Station House Officer (SHO) of New Friends colony, asking for the registration of an FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma in connection with the Thursday’s Jamia firing incident. They have also urged police to register FIR against the shooter who had been identified as one Gulshan Sharma (name changed), a resident of Jewar in Greater Noida.

Jamia Coordination Committee and Alumni Association of @jamiamillia_ has filed a complaint to register FIR against the Person who fired at Jamia Students as well as against @ianuragthakur,@p_sahibsingh & @KapilMishra_IND for provocative speeches and conspiracy.#JamiaGunViolence pic.twitter.com/62tXaXbMF5 — Jamia Millia Islamia (@jamiamillia_) January 30, 2020

The complaint also names BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Singh and MLA Kapil Mishra

Blaming the Delhi police of being in collaboration with the shooter the Association in its press release said: “The increasing intensity of terrorism and police’s collaboration with them has to be immediately recognised as Hindutva terrorism. The time is such that a pro-CAA terrorist can open fire unchallenged in front to hundreds of policemen, while peaceful anti-CAA and NRC protests are broken with lathis and arrests”.

Delhi Police investigating the case have refuted the allegations of police inaction when a man opened fire at protestors near Jamia Millia University today. DCP Chinmay Biswal, speaking to the media said that police were deployed at the usual areas in and around the university and the protestors were asked not to take out this march. Irrespective of being denied permission the protestors went ahead with the march. He also confirms that the shooter came from within the crowd of protestors and wielded the gun.

The Delhi Police also said that the incident occurred in “a split of a second” and sufficient police arrangement was made for the march for which there was no permission. “The police immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him”, said the police in its statement.

On allegations, that police did not help the wounded student, the police clarified that though barricades were tied to each other to deal with the march, the student was immediately rushed to the hospital by the police who lifted him from behind the barricades to save precious time.

Devesh Shrivastava, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police said that the shooter who fired at students of the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday afternoon had been booked under Section 307 of the IPC, which is the charge of attempt to murder. He also confirmed that the protestors were not given permission for the march. “They wanted permission to protest at Raj Ghat. We have stopped them here as they do not have any such permission.” Devesh Shrivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police: They wanted permission to protest at Raj Ghat. We have stopped them here as they do not have any such permission. FIR has been registered against person who opened fire under 307 IPC and Arms Act and further investigation is on. https://t.co/UhkBEla6fY pic.twitter.com/ncFgv5t2BV — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020 Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted saying action would be taken against those behind the incident. “I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident of firing in Delhi and have directed him to take the strictest action,” he said. By late evening, the investigation was handed over to the crime branch.