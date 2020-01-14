Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Home News Reports JNU violence: Delhi HC asks Delhi Police to seize mobiles of members of 'Friends of RSS' and 'Unity Against Left' WhatsApp groups
News Reports

JNU violence: Delhi HC asks Delhi Police to seize mobiles of members of ‘Friends of RSS’ and ‘Unity Against Left’ WhatsApp groups

Delhi High Court has also asked JNU to provide CCTV footage sought by police as soon as possible.

OpIndia Staff
ABVP member alleges discrimination in treatment at AIIMS on the basis of ideology
JNU violence leaves several students injured, image via India Today
Engagements3314

The Delhi High Court today asked Google and WhatsApp, a Facebook company, to preserve their data based on basic subscriber information including the email ids, as per their policy. The Delhi HC was hearing petition of 3 JNU professors seeking to preserve CCTV footage, WhatsApp conversations and and other evidence related to January 5 violence.

Delhi High Court has also asked Delhi Police to summon witnesses and seize mobile phones of those who were members of WhatsApp groups named ‘Friends of RSS’ and ‘Unity Against Left’. Delhi High Court has also asked JNU to provide CCTV footage sought by police as soon as possible.

Last week, Delhi Police had identified 37 members of the WhatsApp group ‘Unity Against Left’. According to the police, the group was created against the Left parties on January 5, the day when violence broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) premises.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Soon after the violence broke out, screenshots of the WhatsApp group called ‘Unity Against Left’ purportedly used by the mobsters to coordinate the violence started making rounds on social media. Part of such conversation was shared by former NDTV anchor Barkha Dutt in a tweet late night on Sunday.

Later, several conspiracy theories began to float on social media, claiming that the Whatsapp group ‘Unity against Left’ was responsible for the violence inside the JNU campus on Sunday. As the name insinuated that it was against left-wing, the blame was quickly shifted on ABVP, implying that the sender of the message was ‘against Left’ and hence by default it was ABVP, the student wing of the RSS.

Read: JNU violence: 208 reputed academicians, professors blame ‘Left-wing Coterie’ for deteriorating academic environment in country

In fact, since the violence broke out in JNU, the usual suspects were busy propagating and making noise that it was the ‘ABVP goons’ who were on a rampage on campus despite the fact that they were masked. Later, several facts began to emerge which exposed a conspiracy against the ABVP members.

It was revealed that certain numbers in the Whatsapp group ‘Unity against Left’ belonged to people who were actively associated with the Congress party. Screenshots of WhatsApp conversations shared by former NDTV anchor Barkha Dutt had number linked to a person named Anand Mangnale.

Mangnale was involved in various crowdfunding events for the Congress party and had involved with Prashant Kishore, who had earlier worked as a strategist for ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi in 2016 ahead of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections.

After the initial Congress link emerged in the JNU violence, Congress quickly tried to dissociate itself from Anand and discarded his association, whatever he had, with the party.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:jnu violence updates, jnu violence, jnu abvp

Big Story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video
A controversy has erupted over a video shared by The Quint where a Muslim cab driver is seen hyperventilating over the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -
Minor girl in Mumbai raped by one Ajmal Hussain who had befriended her under a Hindu name

Mumbai: Ajmal Hussain Lashkar becomes Ashish Dubey, befriends then rapes minor girl and her aunt

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

TikTok user Yuvraj Singh wins hearts, compliments from Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan after his dancing clips go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal narrates a story of how a proofreader in Times of India changed India’s political landscape

OpIndia Staff -
Spectators protesting against CAA, NRC confronted by individuals and pro-Modi slogans

Watch: Crowd in Wankhede stadium chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as some individuals try to break into anti-CAA-NRC-NPR formation

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra Bikaner

‘Can’t recall source of fund, saw land only on Google Map’: Robert Vadra to ED on Bikaner land scam

OpIndia Staff -
ABVP member alleges discrimination in treatment at AIIMS on the basis of ideology

JNU violence: Delhi HC asks Delhi Police to seize mobiles of members of ‘Friends of RSS’ and ‘Unity Against Left’ WhatsApp groups

OpIndia Staff -

Deliberately spread fake news, grovel and apologise when caught: Here are 3 instances when Rajdeep Sardesai tendered ‘unconditional apologies’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

204,797FansLike
220,077FollowersFollow
155,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com