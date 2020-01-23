The Hindu residents of a colony at Kuttipuram in Malappuram district of Kerala were denied drinking water and had to face a boycott allegedly by Muslim groups for supporting the government on the historic Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reports Jamaa TV.

Reportedly, a person living near the colony used to supply drinking water for the Hindu dominated colony. However, after protests against CAA got heated up the Hindus of the colony were denied water.

The horrific incident further strengthens the claims that the anti-CAA protests have turned communal especially in societies where Muslims are in the majority.

An NGO named Seva Bharati stepped in to provide drinking water to the households of the colony after they heard about the injustice done to the residents. Following the boycott of Hindus by Muslims, there is widespread anger for blocking the primary source of life for these residents.

It is pertinent to note that Malappuram in Kerala has one of the highest concentration of Muslim population and according to Census data nearly 70% of residents of the district are Muslims.

Shobha Karandlaje, the BJP MP from Karnataka flagged the issue on social media stating that Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water supply as they supported the Citizenship Amendment Act. The BJP MP also expressed her fear regarding communist Kerala taking baby steps to become another Kashmir.

Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir! Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water supply as they supported #CAA2019.#SevaBharati has been supplying water ever since. Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFULS frm God’s Own Country!? pic.twitter.com/y0HKI4bitD — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 22, 2020

The anti-CAA protests are increasingly turning communal lately which is evident across the country. As Muslim mobs failed to put pressure on Modi government despite unleashing violence on streets across the country, there are resorting to furthermore anti-Hindu and anti-India propaganda during the protests opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

It was further evident in Shaheen Bagh when few women belonging to Muslim community sat on a protest at Shaheen Bagh and blocked bus stop and a highway causing severe problems to the public of Delhi.

Shockingly, Shaheen Bagh protests which were actually passed as an organic protest in a bid to ‘save the constitution have turned blatantly communal. It was earlier reported how protestors chanted slogans of “Jinnah Wali Azadi”, exposing the claims of “liberal-secular” media, who had earlier passed of these protests as peaceful.

Later, another Hinduphobic poster came up at the protest site in which the Hindu Swastika was depicted wrongfully and shown crushed by Hindu women in Burkha.

In one similar protest in the Muslim-dominated city of Malerkotla, people have come together to express solidarity with Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ and have been sitting on a ‘Dharna’ against the CAA for the past two weeks near Sirhindi Gate. According to Census 2011 data, Muslims form nearly 69% of the city’s population.