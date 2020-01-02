Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two days visit to Karnataka. While addressing at Shri Siddhaganga Mutt in Tumkur today the speaks on the government historic decision to impose the newly amended Citizenship Act.

Greeting everyone present at the Mutt, he asked the nation to remember how the last decade began. In contrast, he said, the third decade of the 21st Century has started on a strong footing of expectations and aspirations.

“This aspiration is to see India as a prosperous, capable and all-encompassing world power. It has now become the psyche of every Indian that the problems we have inherited have to be solved. This message emanating from the society also inspires, encourages our government,” said the PM.

Modi slammed Congress and its allies, saying they are against giving relief to those who have been brutalised and victimised in Pakistan. “Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But Congress and its allies don’t speak against Pakistan, instead, they are taking out rallies against these refugees,” PM Modi said.

Strongly defending the amended Citizenship Act Modi asked anti-CAA protesters rioting at the behest of Congress and other Opposition parties, to raise their voice against Pakistan’s atrocities of the past.

To those who are agitating against the Parliament of India, Prime Minister said, “If you have to agitate, raise your voice against the exploits of Pakistan in the last 70 years. Now the need is to expose this action of Pakistan at the international level. If you have to raise slogans, then raise slogans related to the way minorities are being tortured in Pakistan. If you have to take out a procession then take out a procession in support of Hindu-Dalit-victim-exploited from Pakistan”.

Our Govt is working tirelessly to solve the problems that have persisted in India for decades. We’re working to ensure that every poor has a house, a gas connection, clean drinking water, healthcare, insurance cover, and every village gets broadband service, said PM Modi addressing the programme at Shri Siddhaganga Mutt in Tumkur, Karnataka.

Talking about the schemes which had been introduced by the government for farmers, Modi said that the BJP government had done all these keeping in mind the welfare of the agricultural community in India. Modi ended his speech at the Tumkur Farmers rally with the slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’.