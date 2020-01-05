In Kota, Rajasthan’s JK Lon Hospital, as many as ten children have now died in the first four days of January, taking total death toll to 110 since the beginning of December, 2019.

As reported by Times of India, the ICU in the hospital where a father brought his infant had no window panes. This when the temperature in the night fell to as low as 3 degrees with strong gust of freezing winds passing through which may have led to death of the child. A state government report has confirmed that many infants died from hypothermia. Hypothermia is a situation when the body temperature falls below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Read: “Kids die, nothing new in it,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after 77 children die in Kota in December

Not only the ICU had no windowpanes, oxygen cylinders in the hospital were also empty, because of which a lot of children lost their lives. Meanwhile, when Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot went to JK Lon Hospital on Saturday, two groups of Congress clashed with each other and tore clothes when they were stopped from entering the hospital. As reported by Patrika, Pilot had reached the hospital with his supporters when they were stopped. Congress workers lost their cool and started creating a ruckus. Not only that, Pilot’s supporters clashed with supporters of another Congress leader Naimuddin Guddu, having total disregard for the deaths of the children.

Read: After Rajasthan minister walked off TV debate, CM Gehlot wants people to focus on ‘real issues’ like NRC and not children deaths in Kota

JK Lon is the biggest government hospital for children and receives as many as 200-300 patients in the OPD every day. Following the deaths of the children, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Medical And Health Officer of Kota District, BS Tanwar, to look into these deaths. The hospital was in very poor state and pigs were found roaming on the campus.