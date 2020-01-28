Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Shaheen Bagh’s ‘organic’ protests: Viral video shows protestor talking about following strict instructions from ‘uparwala’

The Shaheen Bagh protest is another typical left-wing organised blatant communal event where protestors are openly batting for secession from India.

OpIndia Staff
shaheen bagh
Blockade of roads at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi where 'protestors' are clicking photos and videos on their mobile phones (image: @rohanv on Twitter)
Exposing the ‘organic’ anti-CAA protests occurring in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, a video has emerged wherein a Muslim woman protesting at that place is seen arguing and agitating with a News 18 reporter and while she does so, she divulges that they are following orders from ‘uparwala’.

In the video shared by Twitter account Political Kida, it can be seen that while one woman protestor speaking to the News 18 anchor says that things are being managed somehow, another woman intervenes saying that they have been instructed strictly by ‘uparwalas‘ not to give out any details.

This generates a heated exchange of words between the reporter and the protestor. The anchor asks the Muslim protestor as to who has been instructing them: “Kyon hain upar?” (who is above you’ll?) asks the reporter, which irks the lady, who then starts shouting at the reporter, until she is taken away by fellow protestors.

Since the CAA was passed by the Parliament, the group of protesters mostly comprising of Mulsim women blocked a road in Kalindi Kunj area that connects Faridabad- New Delhi- Noida. This has led to traffic inconvenience, increasing travel time from 20 minutes to several hours.

In just a week, many incidents have surfaced which laid the secessionist agenda of the ultra-left wing protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area exposed. It is now sufficiently clear that this protest like all other anti-CAA riots, is anything but ‘organic’. In fact, it is another typical left-wing organised blatant communal event where protestors are openly batting for secession from India.

Read- Sharjeel Imam, Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist, booked under UAPA for his ‘cut Assam from India’ statement

Yesterday it was reported how, through its investigations, the Enforcement Directorate has revealed that the Islamic radicals of Popular Front of India(PFI) are behind the funding of the violent anti-CAA protests across several parts of the country that ensued following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act by both the houses of the parliament in December 2019.

The explosive investigation reports claim that the PFI spent about 120 crores in a month to orchestrate the violent riots in the country, naming eminent lawyers Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising and Dushyant Dave also as the beneficiaries of PFI’s funding.

Moreover, a video had surfaced on January 16, which claimed Shaheen Bagh protestors were being paid Rs 500-700 to ‘protest’ in shifts. The man in the video who appeared to be a shopkeeper, claimed that the protesting women were paid between ₹500 and ₹700 on a daily basis. He added that the protestors work in shifts so that the crowd looks huge at all times of the day.

Sharing the video, the BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya had alleged that the Congress ecosystem is behind these “sponsored” protests. Even though OpIndia could not verify the authenticity of the video, it certainly raises doubts about the credibility of the organized Shaheen Bagh protests.

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam arrested for calling for cutting off the North East from rest of India

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests, has been arrested by the Police from Bihar's Jehanabad.
Most read articles recently

The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -
Chennai mall plays azaan five times a day

Chennai mall justifies azaan calls, 5 times a day, on mall speakers, because they also celebrate Diwali once a year

OpIndia Staff -

This Times Now journalist is waiting for Narendra Modi to get assassinated?

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Chaurasia, who was assaulted at Shaheen Bagh, gives befitting reply to The Wire employee who downplayed attack

Deepak Chaurasia, who was assaulted at Shaheen Bagh, gives befitting reply to The Wire employee who downplayed attack

OpIndia Staff -
ED report claims PFI sponsored anti-CAA violence

Nexus between Congress and Islamists in stoking anti-CAA riots? PFI spent over 120 crores, transferred huge sums to Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

#ScientistSisodia Manish Sisodia saying it is ‘scientifically impossible’ for supply pipes to provide clean water makes him a Twitter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -

Propagandist Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight, here is how he can be banned from flying

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘where is BJP’ to Kejriwal panicking – How Amit Shah changed Delhi assembly elections in a week

OpIndia Staff -
christian hindu

Mumbai police issue notice to Christian families of a colony for harassing Hindu families, not allowing them to perform puja

OpIndia Staff -
As students from IIT Bombay take out Tiranga march, Left group paints posters in support of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam

As students from IIT Bombay take out Tiranga march, Left group paints posters in support of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam

OpIndia Staff -

