Exposing the ‘organic’ anti-CAA protests occurring in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, a video has emerged wherein a Muslim woman protesting at that place is seen arguing and agitating with a News 18 reporter and while she does so, she divulges that they are following orders from ‘uparwala’.

Sir @ShashiTharoor help us to recognize these “UparWallahs” she is referring to. pic.twitter.com/lYbxaknBsu — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) January 28, 2020

In the video shared by Twitter account Political Kida, it can be seen that while one woman protestor speaking to the News 18 anchor says that things are being managed somehow, another woman intervenes saying that they have been instructed strictly by ‘uparwalas‘ not to give out any details.

This generates a heated exchange of words between the reporter and the protestor. The anchor asks the Muslim protestor as to who has been instructing them: “Kyon hain upar?” (who is above you’ll?) asks the reporter, which irks the lady, who then starts shouting at the reporter, until she is taken away by fellow protestors.

Since the CAA was passed by the Parliament, the group of protesters mostly comprising of Mulsim women blocked a road in Kalindi Kunj area that connects Faridabad- New Delhi- Noida. This has led to traffic inconvenience, increasing travel time from 20 minutes to several hours.

In just a week, many incidents have surfaced which laid the secessionist agenda of the ultra-left wing protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area exposed. It is now sufficiently clear that this protest like all other anti-CAA riots, is anything but ‘organic’. In fact, it is another typical left-wing organised blatant communal event where protestors are openly batting for secession from India.

Read- Sharjeel Imam, Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist, booked under UAPA for his ‘cut Assam from India’ statement

Yesterday it was reported how, through its investigations, the Enforcement Directorate has revealed that the Islamic radicals of Popular Front of India(PFI) are behind the funding of the violent anti-CAA protests across several parts of the country that ensued following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act by both the houses of the parliament in December 2019.

The explosive investigation reports claim that the PFI spent about 120 crores in a month to orchestrate the violent riots in the country, naming eminent lawyers Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising and Dushyant Dave also as the beneficiaries of PFI’s funding.

Moreover, a video had surfaced on January 16, which claimed Shaheen Bagh protestors were being paid Rs 500-700 to ‘protest’ in shifts. The man in the video who appeared to be a shopkeeper, claimed that the protesting women were paid between ₹500 and ₹700 on a daily basis. He added that the protestors work in shifts so that the crowd looks huge at all times of the day.

Sharing the video, the BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya had alleged that the Congress ecosystem is behind these “sponsored” protests. Even though OpIndia could not verify the authenticity of the video, it certainly raises doubts about the credibility of the organized Shaheen Bagh protests.