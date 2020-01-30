Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests was arrested on Tuesday by the police and was brought to Delhi yesterday. As reports of the Islamist’s radical ideologies and hate speeches pour in, his AAP links are also being discussed on social media.

Sharjeel’s videos have emerged on social media where he is seen with AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, inciting violence and making hate speech. Several social media users accused Arvind Kejriwal and his party of joining hands with anti-India elements to appease minorities ahead of the Delhi elections. As Amanatullah Khan was also seen inciting the mob during the earlier incidents of violence in Delhi, netizens started trending the hashtag #SharjeelKaYaarKejriwal.

Mastermind of Shaheen Bagh Sharjeel Imam organised Shaheen Bagh protests along with Amanatullah Khan where majority of the protesters are not from Delhi. Kejriwal did not realise that they won’t be able to vote for him. #SharjeelKaYaarKejriwal — desi mojito (@desimojito) January 30, 2020

A user said Sharjeel Imam believed India should be an Islamic state while Kejriwal’s aide Amanatullah Khan stood with Imam.

#SharjeelImam believes that India should be an Islamic state…….. Kejriwal’s yes man Amanatullah Khan stands with him!!!

What does it indicates??#SharjeelKaYaarKejriwal pic.twitter.com/pSqaPoY7sK — Seema Choudhary (@Seems3r) January 30, 2020

Another social media user asked whether radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam and Kejriwal was in touch.

is it true that Sharjeel and Kejriwal used to talk over phone?#SharjeelKaYaarKejriwal — Shash (@pokershash) January 30, 2020

Few others had a humorous take on the trend, where they posted memes on Arvind Kejriwal to expose his links with Sharjeel Imam.

Whenever any anti-nationalist gets arrested .

Arvind Kejriwal to Handsome Sisodiya….#SharjeelKaYaarKejriwal pic.twitter.com/u74FmxaJwR — गौरव वशिष्ठ। (@basaivala) January 30, 2020

Respected Mr. Arvind Kejriwal who is telling himself as elder son is actually telling himself as elder son of parents of Sharajeel Imam.#SharjeelKaYaarKejriwal pic.twitter.com/jpgmT570xD — छोटे सरकार (@ChoteeSarkar) January 30, 2020

The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind behind the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh was seen instigating Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. Later, it was revealed that AAP leader Amanataullah Khan was also part of one similar anti-CAA protest in which Sharjeel Imam was also present.

The AAP’s support for the Muslim mobs and anti-CAA rioters was further evident as AAP leader Amanatullah Khan stood openly in support of Jamia Nagar protestors which turned violent in December. An FIR has also been registered against Amanatullah Khan for instigating riots in Delhi.

In an inflammatory speech on December 15 at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Khan had attacked the BJP government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that it was discriminatory for Muslims of the country. Khan had also alleged that the silence of Muslims on the Triple Talaq Act was taken as their weakness by the central government.

The speech which was attended by thousands of impassioned people gathered to protest against the CAA was allegedly delivered just minutes before the violence broke out on the streets of Delhi.

This is not the first time that Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party has been found supporting anti-national elements to further their political interests. The AAP government in Delhi have time and again stood by former JNU ‘students’ Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid who had allegedly pro-Pakistan slogans inside JNU campus in 2016.

Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has repeatedly rejected Delhi Police’s request for sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar and others who have been accused of raising anti-India slogans on JNU campus on February 9, 2016.

Shockingly, the Arvind Kejriwal government is of the view that the accused had ‘no intention’ of inciting violence and did not raise such slogans during the march. The Delhi government has found the evidence provided by Delhi Police ‘flimsy’ and ‘riddled with gaps’.

Following the surgical strikes by Indian Armed forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to weed out Islamic terrorists, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had then demanded proof from the Indian Army for the surgical strikes it had carried out in Pakistan.