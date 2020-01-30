Thursday, January 30, 2020
Home Politics Netizens remind AAP government's alleged support to anti-India elements as they trend #SharjeelKaYaarKejriwal on social media
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media

Netizens remind AAP government’s alleged support to anti-India elements as they trend #SharjeelKaYaarKejriwal on social media

As the AAP government has been delaying the prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid over anti-India slogans, netizens allege Kejriwal's support to Sharjeel Imam.

Shashank Bharadwaj
Twitter trends #SharjeelKaYaarKejriwal over Amanatullah Khan being seen with Imam
Arvind Kejriwal and Sharjeel Imam
Engagements73

Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests was arrested on Tuesday by the police and was brought to Delhi yesterday. As reports of the Islamist’s radical ideologies and hate speeches pour in, his AAP links are also being discussed on social media.

Sharjeel’s videos have emerged on social media where he is seen with AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, inciting violence and making hate speech. Several social media users accused Arvind Kejriwal and his party of joining hands with anti-India elements to appease minorities ahead of the Delhi elections. As Amanatullah Khan was also seen inciting the mob during the earlier incidents of violence in Delhi, netizens started trending the hashtag #SharjeelKaYaarKejriwal.

A user said Sharjeel Imam believed India should be an Islamic state while Kejriwal’s aide Amanatullah Khan stood with Imam.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Another social media user asked whether radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam and Kejriwal was in touch.

Few others had a humorous take on the trend, where they posted memes on Arvind Kejriwal to expose his links with Sharjeel Imam.

The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind behind the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh was seen instigating Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. Later, it was revealed that AAP leader Amanataullah Khan was also part of one similar anti-CAA protest in which Sharjeel Imam was also present.

Read: As AAP grandstands and dares BJP to arrest Sharjeel Imam, video surfaces where AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan is seen with Imam

The AAP’s support for the Muslim mobs and anti-CAA rioters was further evident as AAP leader Amanatullah Khan stood openly in support of Jamia Nagar protestors which turned violent in December. An FIR has also been registered against Amanatullah Khan for instigating riots in Delhi.

In an inflammatory speech on December 15 at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Khan had attacked the BJP government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that it was discriminatory for Muslims of the country. Khan had also alleged that the silence of Muslims on the Triple Talaq Act was taken as their weakness by the central government.

The speech which was attended by thousands of impassioned people gathered to protest against the CAA was allegedly delivered just minutes before the violence broke out on the streets of Delhi.

This is not the first time that Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party has been found supporting anti-national elements to further their political interests. The AAP government in Delhi have time and again stood by former JNU ‘students’ Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid who had allegedly pro-Pakistan slogans inside JNU campus in 2016.

Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has repeatedly rejected Delhi Police’s request for sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar and others who have been accused of raising anti-India slogans on JNU campus on February 9, 2016.

Shockingly, the Arvind Kejriwal government is of the view that the accused had ‘no intention’ of inciting violence and did not raise such slogans during the march. The Delhi government has found the evidence provided by Delhi Police ‘flimsy’ and ‘riddled with gaps’.

Following the surgical strikes by Indian Armed forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to weed out Islamic terrorists, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had then demanded proof from the Indian Army for the surgical strikes it had carried out in Pakistan.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi elections news, Delhi weather, Delhi temperature

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam brought to Delhi, to be investigated by Anti-terror unit

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Delhi's Anti-terror unit will investigate the nexus between arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam and anti-India elements.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

'Mentally unstable' Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

Nupur J Sharma -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -
Kamra heckles Goswami again on return flight from Lucknow, GoAir bans him until further notice

Propagandist Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight, here is how he can be banned from flying

OpIndia Staff -

Please come fast or my wife will die: Man pleads, but Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ don’t let an ambulance pass

OpIndia Staff -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for gun-wielding Gopal in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gopal who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

“Always be prepared”: Manforce Condoms takes a dig on Kunal Kamra heckling Arnab Goswami, gives tips on how to ‘protect oneself’

OpIndia Staff -
Kamra heckles Goswami again on return flight from Lucknow, GoAir bans him until further notice

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra tries to heckle Arnab Goswami again on return GoAir flight, later gets banned from that airline too

OpIndia Staff -

IndiGo bans Kunal Kamra for unruly behaviour, Union Minister asks other airlines to extend the ban on the bully

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -

Into the Islamist’s mind: The role of educated Muslims in Sharjeel Imam’s ‘Plan of Action’

K Bhattacharjee -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,370FansLike
226,894FollowersFollow
166,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com