The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

The Far-Left propaganda website, The Quint, has deleted the sob-story video of an alleged Muslim cab driver it had published earlier in the day in order to fuel an anti-NRC sentiment across the country. The deletion came after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri accused the propaganda website of paying the ‘cab driver’ for the video and claimed that the alleged ‘cab driver’ was, in fact, a junior actor in Bollywood.

The alleged Muslim cab driver, Irshad Ahmed, fearmongers about the NRC without any rebuttal from the journalist. He says, “My heart starts pounding on just thinking about NRC. I don’t have land, neither do I have documents for land. What will I tell them to prove that I am an Indian.” He appeared to be putting some special effort into exaggerating concerns about the NRC and invents scenarios that are detached from reality. “What wrong have we done to deserve this?” the driver asks rather dramatically before adding “What is our crime?”

The reasons that The Quint provided for the deletion of the sob story video implores its readers to take amazing leaps of faith. The propagandist outlet claimed that the alleged Muslim cab driver requested them to take down the video from their website after “the trolling he faced online”.

It appears rather bizarre that a daily wage earner who doesn’t have documents to prove his citizenship would have the opportunity to log onto Twitter and check what people were saying about him.

EDITOR’S NOTE: On 13 January, The Quint published a video titled ”How to Prove I’m Indian?’ Muslim Driver Breaks Down Over NRC Fear’, in which a cab driver is seen speaking about his fears about a prospective nationwide NRC exercise.

(1/6)https://t.co/zRaJ2suWGP pic.twitter.com/0Elbaw5KsX — The Quint (@TheQuint) January 15, 2020

Furthermore, the person in the video was a nervous wreck and appeared to be on the verge of a mental breakdown. He claimed to be extremely worried about the NRC and appeared distraught that the people held only misery for him. A person at that frame of mind doesn’t seem likely to care much about a bit of online trolling because he has much greater things to worry about in life. Such as “detention centres”.

The Quint also revealed that they were not the ones who created the video. It was made by one Sumit Roy who “confirmed” to The Quint that the video was not scripted. Thus, it appears that The Quint independently did not verify whether the video was scripted or not. They took the word of the person who created it as gospel truth. Also, it was the driver who “confirmed” to them that he had never been an actor, they did not try to verify independently whether it was true or not.

In short, The Quint’s clarification and reasons have only served to tie them up in further knots. They did not independently verify whether the video was scripted or not, they had no way to verify it given the fact that they were not the ones who created the video in the first place. The Quint simply used the video someone else had created and the video was so dramatic it certainly looked scripted down to the last line.

Furthermore, a person who doesn’t have documents to prove his citizenship is more concerned about the trolling he received online. The whole thing appears staged and The Quint appears to have been caught in the act, following which it was forced to delete the video. It just goes on to show how the mainstream media operates and how dishonest it is in its conduct.

Editorial team of OpIndia.com http://www.opindia.com