Friday, February 28, 2020
Aligarh violence: As anti-CAA rioters tried to enter Hindu homes, police issues prohibitory notices to 4000 people ahead of Friday Namaz

100 arms license holders had been cautioned to refrain from participating in Anti-CAA agitation held in Shahjamal, Jamalpur and Jeevangarh. They had been threatened with cancellation of licences if they are seen at the protest sites.

OpIndia Staff
Ahead of Friday Prayers, Aligarh Police issues notices to potential rioters
Stone pelting during Aligarh violence (Photo Credits: Hindustan Times)
Following the violence carried out on Sunday (February 23), an alert Aligarh police had issued prohibitory notices to 4000 people, including 2000 ‘anti-social elements’ and remaining under section 107/116 of the CrPC on Thursday. The cops had warned the said people of severe action if tensions arose in the city.

The order had been issued keeping the Friday prayers in mind that had played a pivotal role in fuelling riots under the pretext of Anti-CAA protests in the past. On Wednesday, an arrest warrant had been issued against 100 odd people for raising pro-Pakistan slogans by the Aligarh City Magistrate Court.

Not only that, 150 people had been issued notices for violating the peace in the city. 50 people had also been booked under the Goonda Act.

Moreover, 100 arms license holders had been cautioned to refrain from participating in Anti-CAA agitation held in Shahjamal, Jamalpur and Jeevangarh. They had been threatened with cancellation of licences if they are seen at the protest sites. In anticipation of violence, mobile internet services have also been suspended.

The cops are on high alert to prevent any untoward situation and thus have intensified the patrolling on Highways. Several business establishments had remained closed ever since Sunday.

Aligarh SSP, Muniraj G informed, “Additional police force including nine companies of PAC and four companies of RAF along with 3 additional SPs, 8 deputy SPs and 8 station house officers (SHO) of neighbouring districts have already been deployed in the city as a precautionary measure.”

Explaining the preparedness, Muniraj added that non-lethal weapons such as tear gas and anti-riot guns had been distributed at various police stations. The cops had reportedly identified 8 sensitive zones and have spoken to community leaders in an effort to pacify the situation ahead of Friday prayers. ADG Agra zone Ajay Anand has appealed to people to inform the police about any miscreant distributing provocative or inflammatory posters and banners.

On February 23, riots had broken out in several areas after Muslim mobs clashed with police at Upar Court and other areas in the name of protests. The mob had entered several Hindu homes and had indulged in arson and vandalism. As per some reports, Hindus in the violent hit areas have been scared and some homes even have put up ‘for sale’ posters.

On Monday, several areas in Aligarh witnessed violence and attacks on 3 Hindu temples by violent Muslim mobs. They jammed roads, and halted traffic and attacked commuters and shopkeepers in the area too. According to UP State Intelligence, a nexus between radical Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bhim Army, a self-proclaimed Ambedkarite organisation had been responsible behind orchestrating the violence.

