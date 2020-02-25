Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets welcoming First Lady Melania Trump to Delhi school visit, gets attacked by 'liberals'

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister had 'unfollowed' those who had criticised him for the current law and order situation in Delhi where violent riots broke out in North-East district during anti-CAA 'protests' on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (image: deccanherald.com)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took to Twitter to welcome First Lady of the United States and wife of US President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, to an official visit to a Delhi school.

However, soon after his tweet, ‘liberals’ attacked him for welcoming the FLOTUS while parts of the national capital are burning because of communal tensions flared up during anti-CAA riots yesterday. Soon after his tweet, ‘liberals’ attacked him on Twitter for welcoming the FLOTUS and hosting a ‘happiness class’ for Melania Trump. The Wire journalist tweeted in all capitals to make her ‘anger’ at Kejriwal obvious.

The Caravan Magazine’s Political Editor also took to sarcasm to criticise Kejriwal over welcoming the FLOTUS.

Congress social media convener also criticised him for ‘not having his priorities right’.

Kejriwal was also accused of ‘abdicating’ of responsibilities.

Minutes later when Kejriwal said that he has called a meeting of all MLAs from BJP and AAP to take stock of the situation in affected areas, he was again criticised for ‘not being out on the streets’.

That Kejriwal prayed to Lord Hanuman ahead of Delhi elections also got the goat of some of the ‘liberals’ who mocked him for praying.

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital has witnessed unprecedented violence. A Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi’s Gokulpuri.

