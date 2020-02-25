Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets welcoming First Lady Melania Trump to Delhi school visit, gets attacked by ‘liberals’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took to Twitter to welcome First Lady of the United States and wife of US President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, to an official visit to a Delhi school.

.@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020

However, soon after his tweet, ‘liberals’ attacked him for welcoming the FLOTUS while parts of the national capital are burning because of communal tensions flared up during anti-CAA riots yesterday. Soon after his tweet, ‘liberals’ attacked him on Twitter for welcoming the FLOTUS and hosting a ‘happiness class’ for Melania Trump. The Wire journalist tweeted in all capitals to make her ‘anger’ at Kejriwal obvious.

Your city is on FIRE. Your citizens are DEAD. You have FULL FLEDGED COMMUNAL RIOTS IN YOUR STREETS. This is not the TIME for HAPPINESS CLASS. https://t.co/HXFaUw0TCh — Naomi Barton (@therealnaomib) February 25, 2020

The Caravan Magazine’s Political Editor also took to sarcasm to criticise Kejriwal over welcoming the FLOTUS.

delhi is happy says kejri. he has weighed the scales and decided where he gets to profit. the happiness his regime has brought to the city is evident https://t.co/6ZiWXup1Cm — Hartosh Singh Bal (@HartoshSinghBal) February 25, 2020

Congress social media convener also criticised him for ‘not having his priorities right’.

Please get your priorities right, dear CM. What is stopping you from being on ground with violence affected people? Delhi didn’t elect you to tweet, Delhi elected you to govern! — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) February 25, 2020

Kejriwal was also accused of ‘abdicating’ of responsibilities.

Abdication of responsibility looks like this. Leaders are meant to be made of better stuff. Political expediency is not the metric to measure them by. https://t.co/DUnNg0brAz — Nitin Sethi (@nit_set) February 25, 2020

Minutes later when Kejriwal said that he has called a meeting of all MLAs from BJP and AAP to take stock of the situation in affected areas, he was again criticised for ‘not being out on the streets’.

Mr. Kejriwal. You should be on the streeets. Do not sermonise from the comforts of your office. Your refusal to condemn the violence at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh has played a part here. https://t.co/P3doK9e5KZ — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 25, 2020

That Kejriwal prayed to Lord Hanuman ahead of Delhi elections also got the goat of some of the ‘liberals’ who mocked him for praying.

We didn’t elect you to worry.

We elected you to take a stance.

We elected you to work to keep your constituencies safe too. Maybe get inspired by your favourite God and get a spine? https://t.co/TL8hSOrE9u — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) February 25, 2020

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister had ‘unfollowed’ those who had criticised him for the current law and order situation in Delhi where violent riots broke out in North-East district during anti-CAA ‘protests’ on Monday.

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital has witnessed unprecedented violence. A Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi’s Gokulpuri.