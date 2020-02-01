Ever since the Shaheen Bagh protests started, there were wide speculations that the protesters were enjoying political support from the opposition parties, emboldening their demonstration against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Now, the Congress candidate from Delhi’s Vikaspuri constituency, Mukesh Sharma, has claimed that he has been providing help to Shaheen Bagh protestors.

#WATCH Mukesh Sharma, Congress candidate from Vikaspuri constituency: Main madad jab karta hun mardangi se karta hun, maine toh Shaheen Bagh walon ki bhi madad kar rakhi hai. Shaheen Bagh wale mujhe daily phone karte hain. #DelhiAssemblyElections2020 pic.twitter.com/hxPo5RUNEJ — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, addressing a group of people, Sharma said, “When I offer help, I do it proudly, like a ‘man’. I have also helped Shaheen Bagh protesters. Shaheen Bagh protesters keep calling me daily seeking my help.”

For over a month now, anti-CAA protesters have occupied one of the main thoroughfares in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, causing profound inconvenience for lakhs of commuters travelling by that road. The acknowledgement by a Congress candidate from Vikaspuri constituency betrays the lack of empathy among the leader for the travellers who are facing everyday trouble to traverse through the Shaheen Bagh road.

The BJP had earlier claimed that the Shaheen Bagh protests, where anti-India and pro-Jinnah slogans were raised, were orchestrated by Congress and AAP. Recently, Shaheen Bagh protest mastermind Sharjeel Imam’s video had gone viral in which he was seen making secessionist and seditious remarks against the territorial integrity of India. AAP’s Amanatullah Khan was also seen accompanying Imam in one of the viral videos.

Earlier, in a viral video, a shopkeeper from the area was seen saying that the women at Shaheen bagh are being paid Rs 500-700 daily for ‘protesting’.

It is also pertinent to note that Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 and the results of which will be declared on February 11.