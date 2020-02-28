‘Jisko jo bhavnaye hain’: Here are the account details for those who wish to help the family of Martyred police officer Ratan Lal

Head Constable Ratan Lal had lost his life during the violence in North East Delhi. Amidst the riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way has also emerged. The shooter, identified as Shahrukh is current absconding and efforts are on to nab him.

Violence had erupted across the national capital again as anti-CAA Muslim rioters escalated their efforts to spread anarchy in Delhi.

The post-mortem report had revealed the exact cause of the death of the Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal who had lost his life in the riots that have ensued in Delhi in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to the autopsy report cited by News Nation, Ratan Lal had died of a bullet injury. Earlier, it was believed that a stone took his life. “A bullet was stuck in Ratan Lal’s body. It entered from left shoulder and went to the right shoulder. It was removed during autopsy,” the report said. “Ratan Lal was shot dead,” the autopsy report revealed.

Ratan Lal belonged to Fathepur Tihwali village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Lal is survived by his wife and three children. The Sikar resident had joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 1998. He married a Jaipur resident in 2004.

With the brutal murder of Ratan Lal during the anti-CAA riots, the family has several mouths to feed with an earning member gone. While the Islamists rampaged through the city, Ratan Lal fought bravely to protect the lives of innocent civilians.

After several Hindus, distressed by the Islamic onslaught sought details of Ratan Lal’s family’s bank account so they could help the family sustain, cop Arun Bothra uploaded the details on Twitter.

Speaking to OpIndia, Ratan Lal’s brother confirmed the bank details. When asked what his family requirement was, with a heavy voice and nothing much left to say after his brother was taken away, here merely said, “Jaise jiski Bhavana”.

Following are the bank details of his family:

Name: Mrs Poonam Bari

A/C no: 33150100023786

Bank of Baroda

IFSC Code – BARB0BURARI

(Fifth Character is Zero)