20 Rohingya families settled in Nepal along India border raises security concern

The Rohingyas reportedly moved to Nepal after India passed the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed eventual implementation of National Register for Citizens.

20 Rohingya families have been settled in Nepal along the India-Nepal border. They are settled at the Rupandehi district and have also received funding from some Islamic groups. As reported by Live Hindustan, the Indian intelligence agencies are on an alert after this information. Agencies are reportedly keeping an eye on the movement of Rohingyas near the border regions India shares with neighbouring countries.

The Rohingyas reportedly moved to Nepal after India passed the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed eventual implementation of National Register for Citizens. The report further states that the sources in intelligence agencies have informed that in recent times a lot of Rohingya families have moved to Nepal and have lodged themselves near Kathmandu. Now they are being shifted to regions near the India-Nepal border. The 20 families who have been moved to Rupandehi have been shifted from Kathmandu. They were earlier funded by some Nepal-based organisations.

Read: CAA, NRC and Lessons for the Government of India from the Rohingya crisis

As per reports, Rohingyas have settled in other districts of Nepal as well. About 35 temporary homes have been spotted in Dhadhing district. About 104 Rohingyas have also been seen in Panauti district. As per reports, the intelligence agencies have raised concerns over Rohingyas moving to Nepal. Some of the Rohingyas are also in touch with real estate brokers to buy land in Nepal.

