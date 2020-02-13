Saba Naqvi, the incorrigible fake news peddler, masquerading as a journalist has been quite consistent in distorting or misrepresenting facts and attributing the worst possible motives to the government to advance her destructive agenda. Today, the mythomaniac has once again taken to Twitter to conjure up a story against Citizenship Amendment Law.

While sharing a picture of a Hindi speaking Afghan refugee on the microblogging site, Saba expressed her anguish that despite living in India for over a decade, this young girl’s family has decided to move to Australia because of the newly introduced Citizenship Amendment Act.

This young girl is an Afghan refugee who has lived in India for a decade. Excellent student in a school I visit often Fluent Hindi and good bharatnatyam.

Family has now applied for papers to move to Australia. #CAA..effect.. pic.twitter.com/hx1ysVaTlF — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) February 13, 2020

Saba claimed that an Afghan refugee girl who has been living in India for a decade and also knows Indian classical dance form like Bharatnatyam, will move to Australia. She appended that this move is because of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In another Tweet, Saba continued to mislead people by saying that “People came to India, from Buddhists to Muslims to Hindus and Sikhs, because we were a warm plural nation that welcomed. Muslims are not welcome in India so even those who love our county will seek safer options. Sad…” without probably realising that Indian citizens are not as harebrained as she is to fall for her whoppers.

Many promptly replied to Saba by pointing out the provisions under the new law.

The move to Australia may be prompted by something else ! The very fact that they have managed to stay here for 10 years tells you a story by itself @_sabanaqvi 🙏🏽🇮🇳🙏🏽🇮🇳🙏🏽🇮🇳 — Manoj Dedhia 🙏🏽🇮🇳 (@Manoj_Dedhia) February 13, 2020

CAA doesn’t stop her from getting citizenship.

It is probably effect of your fear mongering only — Chhabi (@Chhabiy) February 13, 2020

Why CAA effect ? Almost a decade closing to 11 years, they can very well apply for Citizenship. Who is stopping them? — vineet vinoy (@vvinoy) February 13, 2020

While some poked fun at the bad script she had concocted.

This is really heartbreaking. You couldn’t afford a good scriptwriter. ☹️ — Random Guy 🇮🇳 (@Desi_Irritant) February 13, 2020

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also responded to Saba Naqvi’s fear-mongering by writing: “She is spreading hatred. Bigotry. Communal mindset. Someone should challenge these fake news generators in court.”

She is spreading hatred. Bigotry. Communal mindset. Someone should challenge these fake news generators in court. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 13, 2020

CAA fast-tracks Indian citizenship of persecuted religious minorities from three neighbouring Islamic countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Other people seeking Indian citizenship could continue to apply for the same as per normal provisions. The ‘Afghan refugee girl’ could have applied for Indian citizenship should she so wish, could do so after a year since normal provisions allow refugees in India to apply for Indian citizenship after lapse of 11 years.