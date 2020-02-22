Saturday, February 22, 2020
West Bengal: Tension in Islampur after animal meat suspected to be beef found in front of temple, police lathi charge protesters

Claiming that it was beef, the locals got agitated and started protesting. They also blocked the National Highway 31 that goes through the area.

OpIndia Staff
animal meat temple
Islampur in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district was gripped in tension on the day of Shivaratri after animal meat suspected to be beef was found in front of a Hindu temple. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the protesting crowd. The incident happened in Shanti colony in Panjipara area in Islampur.

According to reports, on Friday morning, when several people went to the temple to offer puja on the occasion of Shivaratri, they spotted meats of some animal lying in front of a local temple. Claiming that it was beef, the locals got agitated and started protesting. They also blocked the National Highway 31 that goes through the area, demanding the culprits to be arrested.

Soon the police arrived at the spot to clear the road, and they tried to request the crowd to lift the blockade. But it didn’t work, as the agitating crowd made it clear that they will not clear the road until the culprits are caught and punished. As the lines of vehicles stuck in the blockade grew, the police lathi charges on the protesters to remove them from the area. Police also used tear gas shells on the crowd. The protesters allege that police had fired on them too, but the police have denied that allegation.

Read- Jharkhand: Pieces of meat thrown near Shiv temple causes outrage among devotees, road blocked for 6 hours

The agitating crowd finally dispersed after the police action and the road was reopened. There is no report of any arrest made in connection with the meat thrown in front of the temple. The police have started patrolling the streets in the areas to prevent any communal tension.

