Monday, March 2, 2020
Home News Reports "If we know how to maintain peace, we know how it will go away. Not wearing bangles": AIMIM leader Mufti Mohammed Ismail
News ReportsPolitics

“If we know how to maintain peace, we know how it will go away. Not wearing bangles”: AIMIM leader Mufti Mohammed Ismail

This is not the first time that an AIMIM leader has come under the scanner for making highly objectionable statements.

OpIndia Staff
AIMIM leader Ismail makes provocative remarks speech, later clarifies
Asaduddin Owaisi (left), Mohammed Mufti Ismail (right)
Engagements117

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Mufti Mohammed Ismail while addressing a gathering on Saturday in the Muslim-dominated constituency of Malegaon made provocative statements after firing took place at party member Rizwan Khan’s house.

He said, “An incident of firing took place in the city. Why was no FIR registered? If it comes to us, then the Police Department should note that we know how to maintain peace. We also know how peace would go away. We are not wearing bangles.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

Fearing a backlash, he clarified on Sunday that the comments were made in the context of the city of Malegaon. Ismail claimed his provocative statement were in context with the firing incident on AIMIM’s Rizwan Khan’s house.

Following the footsteps of his party supremo, Asaduddin Owaisi, he cast aspersions about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Ismail made a bizarre comparison between the “relationship of a chicken and egg” to that of NPR and NRC.

While resorting to fear-mongering about NPR, he claimed, “40 crore people will be stripped of the right to vote, their property will be seized and their children would be denied admission in schools. They will have to live as prisoners and won’t receive any benefits from the government.” This despite multiple clarifications by the government that the CAA does not affect Indian citizens, Muslims or otherwise, in any which way.

This is not the first time that an AIMIM leader has come under the scanner for making highly objectionable statements. In a veiled threat to the Hindus, Pathan resorted to inciting Muslims at an ANti-CAA rally in Karnataka on February 16 by stating that time has come for the Muslims of the country to unite and ‘achieve freedom’. He added that even though Muslims are just 15 crores in the country, they can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus.

Likening protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to ‘jihad’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in early February that those who raise their voice against PM Modi and HM Amit Shah are real ‘mard-e-mujahid’.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Watch: Delhi riots pre-planned? Umar Khalid seen inciting people to take to the streets against Modi govt while Trump visits

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mobs had unleashed violence and arson on the streets of Delhi on February 24
A video has surfaced, where JNU's 'Tukde Tukde' gang activist Umar Khalid is seen inciting people to take to the street and 'fight against the ruling party' on February 24.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -

Thappad, directed by abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, bombs at box office: Here is how much it earned on Day 1

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wonder whether NDTV Journalist has a "Laden doll" on his desk

Is this an Osama Bin Laden’s doll on the table of NDTV Journalist Vishnu Som? Netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -
Dilwar Singh was allegedly murdered by a mob in Shahdara

Limbs chopped, thrown into fire like a piece of meat: Video of Delhi anti-Hindu Delhi riot victim Dilbar Negi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

After Ravish Kumar changed Mohammad Shahrukh to Anurag Mishra, the Hindu man has started receiving threats

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Congress Municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan arrested by police for inciting violence

Congress leader Ishrat Jahan arrested for instigating violence during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

212,353FansLike
243,331FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com