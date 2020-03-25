Thursday, March 26, 2020
Watch: Indian Doctor who has not seen his 2-month-old daughter for weeks urges people to stay home, breaks down on camera

“I haven’t been home. 15 days back, it was my wedding anniversary so I had gone home for 2 days. I have a two-month-old daughter but I cannot see her. Please stay at home", the emotional doctor was seen requesting to people.

OpIndia Staff

Doctor Sanjay Kumar has not seen his two-month-old daughter for weeks breaks down on TV and urges people to stay at home
Doctor Sanjay Kumar(Source: Aajtak)
While the scourge of the coronavirus outbreak has severely disrupted the day-to-day lives of ordinary Indians, it has also exacted an enormous toll on the lives of doctors and healthcare workers who are tirelessly working to provide medical attention to the affected patients.

In such a demanding environment when the country is under a strict lockdown for 21 days, doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are clocking in long hours at hospitals to ensure proper medical facilities are provided to the sick. The challenges facing them are underscored by an Indian doctor’s account of the sacrifices he has made amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Doctor Sanjay from AIIMS Delhi broke down on national television while reminiscing about his two-months-old daughter who he had not been able to see for weeks because of the enormity of the task at his hand. He also urged people to stay home and do their bit in helping the country in battling the novel coronavirus.

“I haven’t been home. 15 days back, it was my wedding anniversary so I had gone home for 2 days. I have a two-month-old daughter but I cannot see her. Please stay at home. Don’t come outside. Please help us in curbing the spread of this disease. A very big problem is approaching our country,” the doctor said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 562 with Maharashtra top on the list with 116 coronavirus cases. PM Modi had yesterday announced a total lockdown of 21 days to battle the spread of the virus and prevent it from overwhelming the country’s public healthcare system.

Urging people to stay at home and not venture out in open unless very essential, PM Modi, during his address, said that even developed nations are struggling to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and if the situation got out of hand, India would have to pay an unimaginable price. However, he has ensured that items of daily necessities, milk, groceries and medicines will remain available during the lockdown.

