Monday, March 9, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi riots: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's provocative statement, says as long as Muslims are 'discriminated against' riots will be there
News ReportsPolitics

Delhi riots: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s provocative statement, says as long as Muslims are ‘discriminated against’ riots will be there

Khan, who is himself accused in myriad cases, most notably for inciting violence in Delhi on December 15, 2019, stoked fear among the Muslim population of the country.

OpIndia Staff
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (image: jobsvacancy.in)
Engagements1056

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan is in news for yet another provocative statement on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots.

In a statement to media, Khan, while defending AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of murdering IB official Ankit Sharma, said, “It is as if only Tahir Hussain is responsible for Delhi riots. This is an attempt to save the rioters. Only Muslims are being made responsible for the riots.” He further added, “If there will be discrimination, if you are unfair towards Muslims and send them to jail, call them rioters, then in this country the riots will continue.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan shares video claiming house burnt during Delhi riots, fire department debunks his lie

He further claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to shield culprits and project Hussain as main perpetrator. Earlier, Khan had taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to say that being a Muslim in India is the biggest crime and that Hussain was being ‘targeted’ as he is a Muslim.

Khan, who is himself accused in myriad cases, most notably for inciting violence in Delhi on December 15, 2019, stoked fear among the Muslim population of the country by claiming that the central government is against the Muslims and the former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain is in jail because he is a Muslim, notwithstanding the enormity of the charges levelled against him.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:amanatullah khan aam aadmi party, amanatullak khan aap

Big Story

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Manipuri child 'activist' Licypriya Kangujam shot to limelight in past few days for 'turning down' government of India's '#SheInspiresUs' movement honour on Twitter because she did not 'want to be celebrated if PM Modi was not going to listen to her'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s paintings for Rs 2 crore

OpIndia Staff -

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -

After Basant Utsav at Rabindra Bharati, school girls in West Bengal’s Malda desecrate another Rabindranath Tagore song with vulgar lyrics

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -

Meet the seven women achievers who took over PM Modi’s Twitter account on International Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain Shaaheen Bagh

Tahir Hussain used to send 50-60 persons daily to Shaheen Bagh protest site in several vehicles: Taxi drivers reveal Hussain’s link with anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -

The Tragedy of Licypriya: Read how her conman father took sociopathic clowns in the mainstream media for a ride

OpIndia Staff -

Holi Against Hindutva: A Hinduphobic initiative launched by lobbying group linked with the Democrat Party in the USA

K Bhattacharjee -

Delhi Police nabs Islamic State-linked terrorist couple from Jamia Nagar for motivating Muslims to unite against CAA and carry out terror strikes

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

214,002FansLike
249,420FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com