Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan is in news for yet another provocative statement on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots.

In a statement to media, Khan, while defending AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of murdering IB official Ankit Sharma, said, “It is as if only Tahir Hussain is responsible for Delhi riots. This is an attempt to save the rioters. Only Muslims are being made responsible for the riots.” He further added, “If there will be discrimination, if you are unfair towards Muslims and send them to jail, call them rioters, then in this country the riots will continue.”

He further claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to shield culprits and project Hussain as main perpetrator. Earlier, Khan had taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to say that being a Muslim in India is the biggest crime and that Hussain was being ‘targeted’ as he is a Muslim.

Khan, who is himself accused in myriad cases, most notably for inciting violence in Delhi on December 15, 2019, stoked fear among the Muslim population of the country by claiming that the central government is against the Muslims and the former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain is in jail because he is a Muslim, notwithstanding the enormity of the charges levelled against him.