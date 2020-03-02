Coronavirus: 85 Indian students stranded in Italy request authorities to evacuate them

With Coronavirus spreading in Italy, Indian students living in the Italy have reached out to authorities to help get evacuated from the country. As reported by Times of India, in the University town of town of Pavia in north Italy’s Lombardy region, which has seen 17 deaths due to the virus, some of the students who had flights booked got cancelled after Italy got hit with the virus.

Having seen the effective evacuation from China, the Indian students have requested authorities to get them evacuated from Italy at the earliest. One of the non-teaching faculty member in the engineering department of the University recently tested positive for the virus. This sent a wave of panic amongst students. The teacher and 15 other staff members have been quarantined.

On 27th February, special flights from both the Air Force and Air India were flown to Wuhan and quarantined cruise ship Diamond from Japan. The IAF rescued 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from 7 countries – Madagascar, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives,China, South Africa and the USA. They will be taken to an ITBP quarantine facility after thermal screening.

Another Air India flight brought back 119 Indians and five foreigners who were on board quarantined cruise ship docked off Yokohama in Japan. The foreigners included two from Sri Lanka and one each from Nepal, South Africa and Peru.

As things stand, there have been two fresh cases reported in India, one from New Delhi and one from Telangana. Both the patients, thankfully, are stable and undergoing treatment.

Union Minister Dr. Harshvardhan has repeatedly asked people to not travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Singapore unless it’s extremely important.