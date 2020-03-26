Thursday, March 26, 2020
No International passenger flights in or out till 14th April: India extends restriction in a bid to control Wuhan Coronavirus spread

The Government of India had announced a full 21-day lockdown of India in a bid to arrest the spread of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus also known as Covid-19. So far, there have been 649 positive cases in India including 13 deaths and 42 people who have recovered.

OpIndia Staff

No International passenger flights in or out till 14th April: India extends restriction in a bid to control Wuhan Coronavirus spread
Source: LiveMint
In a circular issued on the 19th of March 2020, the Government of India had imposed a restriction on International flights in and out of India, effective from 22nd March till the 31st of March. In a fresh circular, the Government of India has extended that restriction till the 14th of April in a bid to control the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus that has till date, 649 positives in the country.

Order issued by the Government of India extending order to stop International flights to control Coronavirus spread
Order issued by the Government of India extending order to stop International flights to control Coronavirus spread

The circular says that in continuation of the previous circular issued on the 19th of March 2020, it has been decided that all scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 6:30 PM GMT of April 14th 2020.

The order also says that this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today held a press conference and announced a financial package which would take care of the welfare concerns of the poor and the suffering migrant workers after the 21-day lockdown has been announced to arrest the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus. The package was called ‘Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and totalled a whopping 1.70 lakh crores. The Finance Minister said that one side of the scheme would focus on cash transfers through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) and the other would focus on food security as the government does not want anyone to remain hungry. 

The Government of India had announced a full 21-day lockdown of India in a bid to arrest the spread of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus also known as Covid-19. So far, there have been 649 positive cases in India including 13 deaths and 42 people who have recovered.

