Coronavirus: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday, 24th March, 2020.

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा।



Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Prime Minister Modi said that he would like to talk to the people of India about the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, PM Modi had addressed the nation and given 9 call-to-action points for the citizens to protect themselves against the spread of virus. He had also emphasised on social distancing and staying at home to help curb the spread of the virus.