Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Home Media Coronavirus: Shekhar Gupta's ThePrint republishes five-days old article claiming that Singapore has recorded zero...
Editor's picksMediaFact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports

Coronavirus: Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint republishes five-days old article claiming that Singapore has recorded zero Covid-19 deaths

Why let facts get in the way of propaganda.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
ThePrint Editor Shekhar Gupta (image digitally edited)
312

The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has spread to almost all parts of the world including Singapore. Singapore’s health ministry on Monday (March 23) reported 54 new cases of the Covid-19 outbreak, taking the total count to 509, with two fatalities.

The Conversation, a network of not-for-profit media outlets that publish news stories written by academics and researchers, publishes an article on March 18, titled: ‘Why Singapore’s coronavirus response worked – and what we can all learn’, which claimed that as on the date that report was published Singapore had recorded zero deaths. Which stood true as Singapore reported its first two confirmed deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak on March 21 (Saturday).

Description: https://www.opindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Capture-15-1024x432.jpg
Screenshot of the article published by The Conversation on March 18

This article by The Conversation was picked up by Shekhar Gupta’s propaganda website ThePrint and republished verbatim on March 23 with a different headline: ‘Why Singapore isn’t in a coronavirus lockdown — as told by a doctor of the country’.

Description: https://www.opindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Capture1-2-1024x428.jpg
Screenshot of the report published by ThePrint on March 23
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

While republishing the article, ThePrint probably forgot to recheck the latest statistics. Incidentally, Singapore reported both the deaths on March 21 and Shekhar Gupta propaganda portal foolishly, without checking the latest data, maintained in its report that Singapore reported zero Coronavirus deaths. There were no editorial remarks that would reflect that two days before ThePrint republished the 18 March report, two people in Singapore have lost their lives.

As if this blunder was not enough that ThePrint chief and Editors Guild of India’s head Shekhar Gupta, took to Twitter to share the article with captioning it as: “Singapore has had 266 COVID cases with zero deaths, its infection rate is much slower than the rest of the world… And it hasn’t had a lock-down… This is how we did it, writes Dale Fisher, Chair, Infection Control, National University of Singapore”.

Description: https://www.opindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Capture-16.jpg
Shekhar Gupta’s Tweet dated March 23, 2020

Earlier in the day, we reported how Shekhar Gupta and other honorary members of the leftist brigade, who cannot resist their temptation when it comes to defaming Modi, had retweeted a tweet from a fake account, thereby spreading misinformation to millions amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Government and Policy

India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will continue to be available

OpIndia Staff -
A national lockdown has been announced across the country by Prime Minister Modi starting at midnight.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Two new cases reported in West Bengal today taking the total count to 8 in the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal announced a complete lockdown in the state till 31 March to control Coronavirus
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi announces country-wide lockdown from 12 AM, 1.3B people to stay home for 21 days

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi announced the national lockdown in his second address to the country regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic on the 24th of March.
Read more
News Reports

‘He began licking my hands, sucking it’, new allegations surface against Presidency University student who wanted to frame ‘BJP supporters’

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are mounting against SFI member Malyaban Ganguly of Presidency University, Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor whose tweets about availability of protective gear for doctors were promoted by Rahul Gandhi admits spreading fake news, deletes account

K Bhattacharjee -
Dr. Kamna Kakkar from PGIMS, Rohtak, claimed that doctors were not being provided masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more
News Reports

No new Wuhan Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 each to all construction workers

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi had reported about 30 positive cases of Coronavirus thus far with one patient succumbing to the novel virus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for supporting PM Modi’s Janta Curfew and thanking healthcare workers

OpIndia Staff -
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for supporting PM Modi's Janta Curfew and clapping to thank healthcare workers amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Coronavirus spread in Italy due to a Pakistani or due to ‘hug a Chinese’ campaign?

OpIndia Staff -
With the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy, social media has been abuzz with news that the patient zero in Italy has been identified as a Pakistani immigrant who refused to self-isolate.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

215,931FansLike
260,380FollowersFollow
204,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com