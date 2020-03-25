Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Reports "There is coronavirus outside": Heartbreaking video of a wailing child trying to stop police...
News Reports

“There is coronavirus outside”: Heartbreaking video of a wailing child trying to stop police officer father from going to work

A heartrending video of a bawling toddler trying to cling to his policeman father as he leaves for work. In the video, the child inconsolably wails as his father readies himself to leave the house for his police duty. The child tries to dissuade his father from going out saying "There is Corona outside".

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
A toddler wailing inconsolably to stop his policeman father from going outside
A toddler wailing inconsolably to stop his policeman father from going outside
208

In the wake of the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, PM Modi yesterday announced a complete lockdown of India for 21 days to blunt the spread of the contagion that has so far affected hundreds. With lockdown in place, everyone is expected to stay at their homes and exercise strict social distancing to arrest the ominous spread of the disease. However, this luxury is not extended to police officials who are putting their lives on the line to ensure law and order is maintained in the country and the spread of the contagion is contained.

While most of the people remain homebound abiding by the lockdown restrictions, police officials have to venture out and discharge their duty so as to ensure the lockdown is followed in letter and spirit. This has left the family of police officials in great anxiety and distress owing to the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus.

A heartrending video of a bawling toddler trying to cling to his policeman father as he leaves for work. In the video, the child inconsolably wails as his father readies himself to leave the house for his police duty. The child tries to dissuade his father from going out saying “There is Corona outside”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“Father, there is corona outside. There is corona outside,” the child laments. His father then tries to console him saying, “I am only going to be out for 2 minutes”. The video which is approximately half a minute long shows the child desperately begging his father to not leave the house.

The video poignantly highlights the emotional hardships faced and sacrifices made by police officials for the greater good of the society despite the palpable threat of the novel coronavirus to their lives. Similarly, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, bankers and all others involved in indispensable services are too fighting on the frontline against the coronavirus to contain its spread and minimise the disruption caused by the pandemic.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jamia professor who said he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA now says his tweet was a ‘parody’

OpIndia Staff -
Assistant Professor at Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr Abrar Ahmad had earlier tweeted claiming he had failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting Citizenship Amednment Act
Read more
News Reports

Union Government to provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg, rice at Rs 3 per kg to 80 crore people for the next 3...

OpIndia Staff -
People below the poverty line across the country will be given wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg for 3 months
Read more
News Reports

‘If it can hit me, it can hit anyone’: ‘Contagion’ movie’s medical adviser Dr Ian Lipkin on contracting Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical adviser of Contagion, a Hollywood movie on a worldwide pandemic caused by a virus, has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flipkart to resume delivery of food items and essential products, Big Basket to start operating in few cities

OpIndia Staff -
Big Basket listed as essential service in 10 cities and started delivering there, Flipkart resumes delivery of grocery during Lockdown
Read more
News Reports

1 crore BJP workers to provide meals to 5 crore poor people during Coronavirus lockdown in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the meeting, Nadda called upon BJP workers to ensure that one crore of them feed five poor persons each during India Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

First phase of census and NPR update postponed due to nationwide lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Census and NPR exercise requires the enumerators to visit every household, which is not possible in the prevailing situation
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslims students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Editor's picks

A doctor​ from Rohtak spreads panic regarding masks and PPEs, Rahul Gandhi furthers the narrative: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
One Dr. Kamna Kakkar, a doctor at PGIMS, Rohtak claimed that doctors were not being provided with N95 masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,065FansLike
261,390FollowersFollow
205,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com