MHA trashes fake news by ABP claiming that HMO might sack Delhi Police officials for delayed action during Delhi riots: Here are the details

The Ministry of Home Affairs, spokesperson took to Twitter Friday to call out ABP News for spreading false rumours and maligning a professional force like the Delhi Police.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said, ABPNews claims of having access to a sensitive report on Delhi Violence from HMO India. There is no such report having contents as shown by the channel (snapshots below). It is advised to not malign a professional force like DelhiPolice, by making such baseless claims.

. @ABPNews claims of having access to a sensitive report on #DelhiViolence from @HMOIndia. There is no such report having contents as shown by the channel (snapshots below).

It is advised to not malign a professional force like @DelhiPolice, by making such baseless claims. pic.twitter.com/54XdhQ1aKB — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 6, 2020

The Home Ministry was responding to two reports published by ABP News, the first on February 3 and the second one today, on the recent Delhi riots in which they wrote that the Ministry of Home Affairs is not satisfied by the way Delhi Police handled the incidents of violence that gripped the national capital recently and might take action against the police officials for their apathy.

ABP News had on February 6, Friday published an article which said that the MHA has received the report it had demanded from the Delhi Police on the Delhi riots. According to the ABP News article, the report said that despite the intelligence reports, Delhi Police failed to handle the situation. On the night of February 22, the police could not remove the women from under the Jafrabad metro station. It failed to prevent outsiders from entering and committing violence in Delhi.

ABP News further reported that the MHA might take action against many police officials. In the source-based report, ABP News wrote that MHA might sack many senior officials.

A similar report was also published by ABP News on February 3. This report had claimed that the Home Ministry had demanded a report from Delhi Police and might take action against the later. It blamed the Delhi police for not taking timely action because of which the violence in Delhi intensified. ABP News said that after receiving the report the MHA will decide on what action would be taken against the Delhi Police for their inadequacy in handling the Delhi riots.

The national capital remained on tenterhooks as Muslim anti-CAA rioters went on a rampage in Delhi against the Citizenship Law. The first instance of a breakdown in law and order came to light on February 23. Since then, Delhi Police have been working relentlessly to take control of the situation in the national capital.

On February 25, Delhi Police had reportedly imposed curfew in some parts of North-East Delhi which have been affected by the recent anti-CAA riots. Videos surfaced in which Delhi Police were seen urging people to maintain calm and not to come out as shoot at sight orders had been issued.

Moreover, IPS SN Shrivastava had been appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) in Delhi Police, with immediate effect. He has been the ADG west zone (CRPF) in J&K.

Delhi Police had also stated that sufficient police force including senior officials as well as CAPF had been deployed. Debunking the media reports of lack of adequate police forces, Delhi Commissioner of Police said that Delhi Police has adequate forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Delhi Police arrested several perpetrators involved in the Delhi riots including shooter Mohammad Shahrukh and AAP leader Tahir Hussain. Many police officials suffered serious injuries, while few lost their lives in the ensuing mayhem. A Delhi police constable was killed in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP had been injured during clashes in Delhi’s Gokulpuri.