Islamists trend #IStandWithAbrarSir after Jamia admin suspends professor over failing non-Muslim students for supporting CAA

Islamists took to Twitter to trend ‘#IStandWithAbrarSir after Jamia Millia Islamia University administration suspended him over his tweet where he had said that he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Some even tried to pass off Abrar’s claim as ‘sarcasm’.
Many were also upset that Jamia administration had responded to a report of OpIndia which broke the story.
They were really upset at OpIndia for reporting on Abrar Ahmad.
Professor Abrar Ahmad has since deleted his tweet and claimed that his claims about failing 15 non-Muslim students was ‘parody’ and that he hasn’t failed anyone. He has also deleted his social media profiles. You can read more about him here.