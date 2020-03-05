Thursday, March 5, 2020
Home News Reports Murshidabad man applied for correction in Voter ID, received updated Voter Identity Card with a dog's photo on it
News Reports

Murshidabad man applied for correction in Voter ID, received updated Voter Identity Card with a dog’s photo on it

The Chief Electoral Officer of Wets Bengal has informed that the error has already been rectified and Karmakar has been given an Elector information slip with the correct particulars, and a corrected EPIC is being issued

OpIndia Staff
Murshidabad man applies for correction in voter ID, gets dog photo in updated ID. picture courtesy: Nakkheeran
Engagements41

In an unusual yet major blunder, Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village in Murshidabad in West Bengal, was fumed at the authorities after he received a voter ID with his name and personal information but with a dog’s picture on it. Sunil Karmakar had applied for correction in his earlier Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), but in return, he got an EPIC with an even bigger error as a result of his application.

However, Block Department officer has clarified that the card wasn’t the final one and the Photo has already been corrected. Karmakar will get a final voter ID card with the correct photo, he said.

While speaking to ANI, Karmakar said that he was called at Dulal Smriti School, and there, the officer handed him this updated voter ID without checking the picture. He said, “Yesterday, I was called at Dulal Smriti School and this voter ID was given to me. I saw the photo. The officer there signed and gave it to me but he didn’t see the photo. This is playing with my dignity. I will go to the BDO office and request that this should not happen again.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On this bizarre inaccuracy by the authorities, BDO clarified, “It’s not his final voter ID card. If there is a mistake, it’ll be corrected. As far as the dog’s photo is concerned, it might have been done by someone while filling online application. The photo has already been corrected. He’ll get the final ID card with the correct photo.”

The Chief Electoral Officer of Wets Bengal has informed that the error has already been rectified and Karmakar has been given an Elector information slip with the correct particulars, and a corrected EPIC is being issued. The official also said that an enquiry has been conducted and action is being taken against the officials responsible for this.

One official involved with correcting voter ID-related errors said that the error was already spotted earlier when the draft voters’ list was published, but he had no idea how it remained uncorrected. He said that after seeing the error, he had rushed to Karmakar’s house and had obtained a photograph of the man, but somehow the card got printed with the dog’s photograph.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Police tracing Bangladeshi criminals in Ankit Sharma case, believe his murder was ‘target killing’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma's murderers may have wanted to send a message, say investigators
According to the initial investigation, Ankit Sharma had returned from office around 5 pm on February 25 and stepped out with his friends. Ankit, along with his friend Kalu and a few others were on one side of a 'pulia' (small bridge) while heavy stone-pelting was on from the other side.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

After filing petition in Supreme Court, ‘activist’ Harsh Mander packs up and flies off to US as his ‘justice on the streets’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist

Netizens mock NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar after Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh is arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -

Online Change petition filed demanding withdrawal of Padma awards of Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Shahrukh arrested on February 3

Arrested Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh associated with a notorious gang, parents are drug peddlers

OpIndia Staff -

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint whitewashes Delhi shooter Shahrukh as ‘TikTok buff, PUBG addict’ who carried pistol ‘to protect his sister’

Editorial Desk -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu school was brutalised

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu owned school was brutalised

Nupur J Sharma -

Watch: “Supreme Court did not save secularism in Ayodhya, so now time has come to hit the streets” Harsh Mander inciting mob violence

OpIndia Staff -

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,216FansLike
246,323FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com