Saturday, March 28, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus scare: Punjab Government fails to trace 1330 out of 55,000 NRIs who returned...
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: Punjab Government fails to trace 1330 out of 55,000 NRIs who returned to the state after 30th January

Earlier, around 167 people who were suspected of being infected Wuhan coronavirus had been missing in Ludhiana, while only 29 had been traced

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1330 foreign returnees untraceable, defied quarantine in Congress' Punjab
Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo Credits: Kalinga TV)
94

The Congress-ruled Punjab Government has failed to trace 1330 out of 55,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who returned to the State from foreign countries after the 30th of January in the midst of country-wide lockdown in a bid to control the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus. Reportedly, these returnees evaded quarantine under the nose of the administration. The missing NRIs belonged to Rural Jalandhar (204), Ludhiana (172), Mohali (128), Gurdaspur (118), and Hoshiarpur (63).

Keeping in mind the alarming health risk posed by these untraceable passengers to the society, the State Ministry of Home Affairs has issued directions to the law enforcement authorities to find and quarantine the missing people for 14 days. The Divisional, Deputy and Police Commissioners have been asked to divide the districts into sectors and appoint Section officers for 8-10 villages.

Chief Secretary of the Punjab Government, Karan A Singh, was quoted as saying, “Till date, more than 48,000 NRIs have come to the state and almost all of them have been traced baring a few as the passport numbers and address given by them were incorrect. We have again written to the Union government to verify and send us the correct address.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

He also claimed that Punjab is the only state to have been able to track people who have returned from abroad. Singh added that a few people kept under home quarantine have expressed their displeasure but he appealed to them to stay at their homes.

Earlier, around 167 people who were suspected of being infected Wuhan Coronavirus had been missing in Ludhiana, while only 29 had been traced, said Dr Rajesh Bagga, the city’s civil surgeon. He added, “Two teams have been tasked to find the people coming from abroad, in which police have been given responsibility for finding 119 people. They have found 12 people so far and the other team is from the health department, in which they were given the responsibility to find 77 people. 17 people have been traced by the health department team while the rest of 167 people are still missing.”

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Despite zero positive Coronavirus cases so far, Assam steps up efforts to combat the global pandemic on a war footing

OpIndia Staff -
Health authorities in Assam led by CM health minister Himanta B Sarma have dramatically raised the efforts in this regard in the last week
Read more
News Reports

The Atlantic publishes distorted Indian flag in a report, denigrates India’s efforts to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The article by Vidya Krishnan and published in 'The Atlantic' distorted the Indian flag by replacing Ashok Chakra with coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Union government exempts agriculture and allied activities from the Coronavirus Lockdown to ensure harvesting of crops

OpIndia Staff -
Govt has brought agriculture and allied activities under the exempted category in order to maintain the availability of grains in the market
Read more
News Reports

UP govt to take action against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for spreading fake news that UP CM had got migrant workers returning to UP...

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to reports that AAP govt dropped migrant workers at UP border lying that UP buses were waiting for them, Raghav Chadha said a lie
Read more
Media

After John Hopkins University, Princeton University distances itself from report painting grim picture of India amidst Coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The report from which Princeton University has distanced itself claimed that the ongoing 21-day lockdown will not be able to contain spread of Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

110 people sent to isolation fearing community transmission due to carelessness of two hospitals handling Bihar’s first Covid-19 patient

OpIndia Staff -
2 staff of pvt hospital met 130 people before they tested Covid-19 positive, AIIMS staff handed the body of Covid-19 patient to family
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
This fund will enable micro-donations and large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more
News Reports

Manufactured crisis? Delhi govt cut electricity and water supply of migrant workers​, told them buses were waiting for them at UP border

OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, it seems like the Delhi government manufactured a crisis and forced migrant workers to flock to the UP border amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,416FansLike
263,793FollowersFollow
207,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com