The terrorists of Taliban killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a series of overnight attacks, hours after Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation with the leader of Taliban, Afghan Government officials said to AFP news agency on Wednesday, barely days after the so-called peace-deal.

#BREAKING Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police, hours after Trump call: officials pic.twitter.com/9RtwleyTIc — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 4, 2020

A member of provincial council Safiullah Amiri said, “Taliban fighters attacked at least three army outposts in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz last night, killing at least 10 soldiers and four police.”

The governor’s spokesman Zergai Ebadi told AFP that, ” The insurgents also attacked police in Central Uruzgan province on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, six police were killed and seven wounded”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

President Donald Trump on Tuesday informed that he had a good telephonic conversation with Taliban days after the US-Taliban signed a historic agreement aimed at ending the prolonged war in Afghanistan.

“I did, I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today, we had a good conversation,” Trump had told reporters. “Taliban leaders agreed that there is no violence, we don’t want violence.”

As per the latest reports, in reply of the Taliban attack, the US has now launched airstrikes against the Taliban, spawning speculations about whether the peace deal has already ended.

Read: US signs peace deal with Taliban to end the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan, to withdraw troops in 14 months

U.S. military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett stated that the strike was the first U.S. attack against the militants in 11 days, adding that it was ‘defensive’. He said the airstrikes were carried out in Nahr-e Saraj in the southern Helmand province.

The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days. — USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) March 4, 2020

The United States and Taliban signed a Peace agreement in Doha, Qatar, potentially ending the war in Afghanistan that is going on for 18 years.

The deal extends to a full withdrawal of American and NATO Troops from Afghanistan within 14 months with a guarantee that the Taliban won’t launch any attacks on the USA and its allies, beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations between Taliban and Afghan government, and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.